FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Mostly clear skies Saturday evening in the 60s
A few really nice days with warming temperatures for Houston. Mostly sunny, warm and dry until a midweek cold front ends the unseasonably warm temps and bring rain back to the forecast. Rain will end by Thursday afternoon, bringing cooler temps back with clear skies to end the workweek.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold and wet again on Thursday
Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
fox26houston.com
Toddler hit by car in north Houston, in serious condition reports say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say a toddler was struck by a car in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, February 3 to 5
When: Feb. 2-17 Where: Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002. Get ready for spring at the Houston Home + Garden Show. Shop from small and local businesses and pick up some garden tips and tricks. The Junk Gypsies from HGTV will also take the stage to talk about their story, style tips and more.
fox26houston.com
Firefighter hospitalized while putting out flames on Telephone Rd.
HOUSTON - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital Saturday after working to put out flames at a home in southeast Houston. Officials with Houston Fire Department announced via Twitter they were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd. The fire was described as...
fox26houston.com
Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices: Event begins Feb. 15
HOUSTON - Enjoy two weeks of dining on delicious meals all while doing good for the Houston community. Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, is back for a second year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28. With each meal purchased from the prix fixe menus, a donation...
fox26houston.com
Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes
More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
fox26houston.com
Local shop celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Katy's Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop is known for serving up over 20 flavors of finger-licking good ice cream and its commitment to employing those with special needs. For National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (Saturday, February 4th) Howdy Homemade Ice cream will host an ice cream breakfast! They are inviting the community, including friends with special needs to join them for the ice cream breakfast wearing their favorite pajamas. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy ice cream, jam to music, and simply be themselves in a safe place.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
fox26houston.com
Deputies investigating 2 deadly crashes in east Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to two deadly crashes in east Harris County that led to parts of the highway shutting down. The first crash happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, involving two vehicles, one engulfed in flames. At...
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
fox26houston.com
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: Second show added for Houston
HOUSTON - Houston just got two times better! A second show was added to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in her hometown. NRG Park announced on Thursday morning due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, Beyoncé will be having a second show in Houston on Sept. 24. She was originally scheduled to be in Houston for one day on Sept. 23 before ending her tour in New Orleans on Sept. 27.
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
fox26houston.com
Houston Public Libraries targeted by thieves, caused nearly $30,000 in damages
HOUSTON - Houston Public Libraries are the latest to be victimized by criminals in the city. Throughout the last couple of months, thieves have been targeting several Houston Public Library locations during off hours to steal cash. "What’s happening with humanity," asked Josetta Hawthorne, a library visitor. "People not carrying...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD police chief offers details on Wisdom High School lockdown
The Houston ISD police chief talks about the incident that ended at Wisdom High School on Thursday. Chief Lopez confirmed the suspect who ended up on campus was a student who started his day there but left to allegedly participate in a robbery that resulted in the officer-involved shooting. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle spoke to the chief and shares more details on what we know so far.
fox26houston.com
3 suspects in custody; Wisdom High School lockdown lifted
A lockdown at Wisdom High School in Houston has been lifted after three suspects connected to a nearby shooting were taken into custody. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on how it all unfolded and speaks to concerned parents outside of the school.
fox26houston.com
3 charged after Houston officer-involved shooting leads to arrest at Wisdom High School
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the three suspects who were arrested following an officer-involved shooting that prompted a lockdown at Wisdom High School less than a mile away on Thursday. No one at the school was injured, but police say one of the suspects – a student – was...
