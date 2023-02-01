Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
chatsports.com
KYRIE WANTS OUT! Failure to agree on new deal leads to trade request
Things are not right in Brooklyn ... again. Numerous NBA reporters are tweeting that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade by next Thursday’s deadline after he and the Nets failed to agree on an extension. According to Shams Charania, the Nets wanted Irving to agree to certain stipulations, not further described, and he and team refused to accept them, wanting a fully guaranteed deal.
chatsports.com
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA rumor mill has been relatively quiet with six days to go until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appears motivated to change that. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving has informed the Nets that he “prefers to move on” ahead of the trade deadline “or will leave in free agency in July.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Irving’s desire to to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
chatsports.com
Rumor Roundup: Kyrie Irving sits out, update on Russell Westbrook trade talks
As the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets engage in trade talks centered around Kyrie Irving, both the perpetually disgruntled All-Star and his likely trade counterpart, Russell Westbrook, initially appeared on track to sit out of their respective games on Saturday. The Lakers downgraded Westbrook to “questionable” on the injury...
chatsports.com
Report: As Sixers eye reserve big men, Utah Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt viewed as ‘leading target’
At some point or another over the last five years, you may have heard that the Sixers have a problem with their backup center. This was a problem when Brett Brown was here, as Bryan Colangelo left Brown with a damned-if-you-do-dealer’s-choice of names like Trevor Booker, Amir Johnson, and Jonah Bolden. The Collaborative Front office would turn to Boban Marjanoviu0107 and, notoriously, Greg Monroe, all before getting fed up with hemorrhaging points whenever Joel Embiid sat down and dropped $112M on an aging Al Horford to handle the issue.
chatsports.com
Jahlil Okafor joining Delaware Blue Coats, what a wild full circle
On Saturday evening we got a bit of fun news. Former Sixers third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats made the official announcement on Twitter: “The Delaware Blue Coats acquire the returning player rights to Bruno Caboclo, Matt Mooney, Shabazz Napier, and Jahlil Okafor from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the rights to Skylar Mays, Justin Robinson, and Raphiael Putney.”
chatsports.com
Groysman picks up singles win at UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Maxim Groysman earned a win at No. 5 singles, but the Portland men's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision at perennial power UCLA on Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Groysman defeated Jeffrey Fradkin 5-7, 6-1, 10-7 in a three-set super tiebreaker. The Bruins...
chatsports.com
LeBron James, Phil Handy post cryptic tweets in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
Let’s get this out of the way: LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving last summer. With next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline less than a week away now, it was always fairly safe to assume that his thoughts hadn’t changed a whole lot on that in the intervening months.
chatsports.com
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
chatsports.com
LeBron, on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player who can help Lakers win championship: ‘Duh’
A little over a week ago, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that there was no asset he wouldn’t trade — including the team’s two currently tradeable first-round draft picks — if it made Los Angeles the “frontrunner” for a championship. “I think the...
chatsports.com
Winter Update: How the Top 25 Under 25 are faring in their seasons
During this lull in the NHL schedule, what better chance will we get to turn our attention beyond the normal hustle and bustle of the regular season and check in on the young players in the Penguins’ organization?. Every summer, PensBurgh ranks and counts down the list of the...
chatsports.com
Report: Portland Trail Blazers emerge as strong suitors for a Jarred Vanderbilt trade
According to Shams Charania, the “Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Jarred Vanderbilt.”. Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023. This makes a lot of sense for both teams. For the...
chatsports.com
Wake With Elias: Demko Trade Talk and Horvat’s All-Star Dilemma
"A lot of it is, right now, all speculation. I can confirm no trade request has been made by Demko...what player is happy right now? Teams are calling on everybody except Pettersson." #Canucks@YellowDogBeer | https://t.co/74KXzYC67a— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) February 1, 2023. However, it would start to make sense...
chatsports.com
Jrue Holiday Earns Spot on 2023 NBA All Star Team
Ladies and gentlemen...we got him. That is to say, we (die-hard fans of the Milwaukee Bucks) got some fantastic news today, as guard Jrue Holiday was named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team as an Eastern Conference Reserve. Holiday will join All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (the lead vote-getter from the Eastern Conference) on February 19. Will Giannis pick his teammate for his own squad? (Probably.)
chatsports.com
Bulls vs. Blazers final score: “Big Three” propels Chicago to win over Dame Dolla
It was a weird night to be a Chicago Bulls fan, and I’m not even talking about the up-and-down play of our 24-27 team on the United Center floor against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Chicago, as you may have heard 20 million times or so since the 2021...
chatsports.com
Mystics renounce rights to Rui Machida
There are no more Ruis in Washington. Less than two weeks ago, the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. And then last Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they renounced the rights to guard Rui Machida. The reason why Washington had to renounce her rights is because Machida entered free agency as a reserved player, where she could only negotiate with Washington.
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Duds Edition
The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
chatsports.com
A Scout’s Take: Addressing the latest rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears
It's one of those opinionated days... The calendar reads February 3rd, yet we are already inundated with rumor after rumor on how the Chicago Bears will or should do things over the next few weeks. First, let me get you to understand that most of what you see on Twitter...
Comments / 0