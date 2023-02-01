Read full article on original website
Related
Failed asylum seeker detained in hospital following ‘dreadful’ village murder
A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on January 5 last year, the Iranian national strangled Mrs Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in...
‘Warped and angry’ killer cut girlfriend’s throat in two-day violence spree
A “warped and angry” killer has been found guilty of cutting the throats of his girlfriend and an associate weeks after being released from jail.Lee Peacock, 50, was out to “punish” his partner Sharon Pickles, 46, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, during a two-day violent spree through Westminster in August 2021, the Old Bailey heard.The self-confessed burglar and thief turned the 4cm-long knife on himself when police tracked him down to a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal after a five-day manhunt.Peacock, who had only been released from prison on 4 June 2021 admitted to killing the pair but denied...
BBC
Willie Kimani: Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer's murder
A Kenyan court has sentenced to death a former policeman for the murder of a human rights lawyer and two others in a case which triggered national outrage. Two other policemen and a civilian were also sentenced to between 20 and 30 years for the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in June 2016.
blavity.com
3 Black Women With Links To The Chicago Area Were Victims Of LA Mass Shooting
Three Black women with ties to the Chicago area have been revealed as among the victims of a recent mass shooting in Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the Beverly Crest area. The location of the...
Parole Board due to release serial rapist despite opposition from Dominic Raab
A serial rapist who targeted young mothers is due to be released from jail despite an appeal from the justice secretary.The Parole Board has rejected an application from Dominic Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, to cancel the scheduled release of repeat offender Andrew Barlow.But the decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.Barlow, 66, from Bolton in Lancashire, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a range of other offences committed in the 1980s.The convict, formerly called Andrew Longmire, was found...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
CBC News
Pair found guilty in beating of Mississauga father, family says act showed 'darkest side of humanity'
Steps away from a Brampton courthouse where his attackers were found guilty, Mohammed Abu Marzouk spoke out for the first time since the beating that nearly ended his life, calling for all Canadians to stand up to hate. To see him standing there, one might never guess he suffered more...
$12M Settlement Reached After Unarmed 12-Year-Old Shot in Bed During Raid
An Illinois family will receive a $12 million settlement after a 2019 incident in which their son, then 12 years old, was shot in the knee by a SWAT officer conducting a raid on their home. Four years later, lawyers for the family say, Amir Worship has suffered through five surgeries, and is expected to undergo multiple knee replacements in the years to come. In addition to a lifelong disability, the teenager has also been left with PTSD. While Worship’s mother acknowledged that “justice was served for Amir” with the settlement, she and other relatives are calling on the Cook County State’s Attorney to reopen an investigation into the officer responsible, Caleb Blood. Though he was later fired from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, three investigations—one by the Illinois State Police and two by the Richton Park Police Department—found no misconduct on his part, family attorney Al Hofeld told USA Today. “He was never disciplined and never even taken off the streets,” Hofeld said. “You can’t just shoot a 12-year-old child for literally no reason and do it with complete impunity.”Read it at USA Today
Two-year-old girl shown on CCTV hours before sudden death
The child of Jessica and Adam Hanbury, who has not been named, died on December 29 after being taken to hospital in Mackay, Queensland .
‘Attempted kidnapping’ of two boys as men offer them money to get into car
Parents in Hampshire have been warned to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety after the attempted kidnapping of two boys in Basingstoke. Officers said two men in a black Volkswagen approached the boys, aged 12 and 13, not far from a primary school in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, and offered them money to get in the car.The boys ran to a supermarket and the vehicle was driven off.Police, who have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the men, say they are carrying out extensive enquiries, and have asked any witnesses to get in touch.They want to speak to anyone who might have seen the car, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.Hampshire Constabulary posted: “Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?“If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?”Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via its website.
Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed
A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6m con has been jailed for nine years.Married mother-of-two Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman – following the death of her father in 2015 – after stealing her financial identity, raiding her bank account and covering her tracks by diverting her 64-year-old mother’s mail.And to deflect blame when customers complained, she pretended...
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over Laptop
At her court arraignment this week, the prosecution revealed that the 22-year-old Instagram model who is accused of brutally killing her father with a kitchen knife and hammer while he slept on a couch in their Brooklyn home in late December was motivated by a dispute over a laptop. Initially, she had blamed the bloodbath on two violent strangers.
First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in
New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
Nicola Bulley - latest news: Sister questions police theory missing dog walker fell in river
The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening,...
Police storm abandoned factory and find £6.5m worth of cannabis
Police have busted one of their largest ever cannabis factories after discovering 6,000 plants inside an old tyre factory - believed to be worth around £6.5 million.Officers raided the disused property in a quiet Lincolnshire village and were stunned to find the grow spread across 49 different rooms.Three men, aged 28, 38 and 42, were arrested during the raid at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory in Hubberts Bridge, near Boston.Between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were recovered - one of the largest cannabis farms ever found in Lincolnshire - and will now be destroyed.The raid took place at the property...
Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to...
Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’
A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...
Prison with blood-stained cell and scratched walls is ‘worst ever seen’ by inspector
Mentally ill women are being held in “appalling” conditions in a prison where some cells are bloodstained and others have “extensively scratched” walls, a watchdog has warned.The “terrible conditions” were described as the “worst he had seen” by one experienced inspector who visited HMP Eastwood Park, South Gloucestershire in October last year. Three women died at the prison in 2022 and inspectors found that rates of self-harm had increased by 128 per cent since their last inspection in 2019.Staff used force on prisoners 395 times in the past year - a 75 per cent increase since the previous inspection. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese police find hanged body of teenager who had been missing for 3 months
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese police have found the body of a teenager who had been missing for more than three months hanging in a grain warehouse a few minutes’ walk from his school, one of a slew of young people reported missing around China in recent months.
Patrons of NYC gay bar incapacitated and robbed of thousands via facial recognition on their phones
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
Comments / 0