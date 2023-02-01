ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlackRock Increases Position in COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)

On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend

KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend

Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wells Fargo Downgrades SLM (SLM)

On February 3, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Cincinnati Financial said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share. At the current share...
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Vyant Bio (VYNT)

On February 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Vyant Bio from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vyant Bio is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,006.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.
CBRE Upgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD)

On February 3, 2023, CBRE upgraded their outlook for Boyd Gaming from Hold to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $69.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.48.

