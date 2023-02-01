Read full article on original website
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties
The latest COVID-19 wave continues to recede across Florida. Here’s what the latest data says:. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,008 COVID-positive patients, the fewest since Christmas, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported Friday. How many cases this week?. State health officials logged 21,062 new cases this week,...
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
Woman found dying by Georgia highway in 1985 identified through DNA as Florida mother
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WCTV
Replay: Full Court Friday (2/3)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s games include...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
click orlando
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
DeSantis promises to approve 6-week ‘heartbeat’ abortion, permitless carry in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Tallahassee event that he would sign a 6-week abortion ban, and permit-less carry, legislation into law for Florida.
WCJB
National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Rifle Association issued letter grades for each Florida House of Representatives candidate on Friday. The ranking, which goes from A+ to F, is determined based on the candidates’ stance on gun control policies. Republican State Rep. candidate Charlie Stone is the NRA endorsed...
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
theapopkavoice.com
How easy is it to live "Off the Grid"in Florida?
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
fox13news.com
M-15 chases intruder from SW Florida eagle nest
Live streaming video on Youtube, from Dick Pritchett Real Estate, shows the father eagle M-15 chase an intruder from the nest Feb. 3. Harriet the mother eagle reportedly hadn't been seen for a day.
