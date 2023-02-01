The Colorado river, formerly known as the Grand river, is a major source of water reaching about 1,450 miles. This river has started to shrink causing arguments to break out between the seven states that rely on the water source. That includes Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Nevada. The water levels are sinking due to drought and climate change. As well as population growth and human use. The state’s effort to fix this issue came to a halt when California rejected the proposal that the other six states had put together. from Denver to Los Angeles, more than 40 million people depend on the water for agricultural use as well as household use. It’s estimated that 40% of the drought is from human caused climate change. The average California household uses about one-half to one acre-foot of water per year. The whole state of California as a whole only gets about 15% of their water from the Colorado river so they aren’t as concerned about the shrinking as the other six states. This is such a big problem because the colorado river doesn’t have enough water to support everyone and most likely never did. The original compact agreement was based on average river flows of 17.5 million acre-feet and the average is actually about 15 million acre-feet now. Since the 2000s that average has fallen to about 12 million acre-feet which is a problem. Many people are concerned about the colorado river crisis and don’t know when it will be fully dried up. Conservationists don’t yet have a set plan on how to fix this issue.

