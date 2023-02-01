Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
Related
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
AZFamily
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
thescarletink.com
Colorado River Crisis
The Colorado river, formerly known as the Grand river, is a major source of water reaching about 1,450 miles. This river has started to shrink causing arguments to break out between the seven states that rely on the water source. That includes Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Nevada. The water levels are sinking due to drought and climate change. As well as population growth and human use. The state’s effort to fix this issue came to a halt when California rejected the proposal that the other six states had put together. from Denver to Los Angeles, more than 40 million people depend on the water for agricultural use as well as household use. It’s estimated that 40% of the drought is from human caused climate change. The average California household uses about one-half to one acre-foot of water per year. The whole state of California as a whole only gets about 15% of their water from the Colorado river so they aren’t as concerned about the shrinking as the other six states. This is such a big problem because the colorado river doesn’t have enough water to support everyone and most likely never did. The original compact agreement was based on average river flows of 17.5 million acre-feet and the average is actually about 15 million acre-feet now. Since the 2000s that average has fallen to about 12 million acre-feet which is a problem. Many people are concerned about the colorado river crisis and don’t know when it will be fully dried up. Conservationists don’t yet have a set plan on how to fix this issue.
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas.
One Arizona City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona
Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Comments / 4