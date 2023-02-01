ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
KXRM

FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado

(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
COLORADO STATE
12 News

19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thescarletink.com

Colorado River Crisis

The Colorado river, formerly known as the Grand river, is a major source of water reaching about 1,450 miles. This river has started to shrink causing arguments to break out between the seven states that rely on the water source. That includes Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Nevada. The water levels are sinking due to drought and climate change. As well as population growth and human use. The state’s effort to fix this issue came to a halt when California rejected the proposal that the other six states had put together. from Denver to Los Angeles, more than 40 million people depend on the water for agricultural use as well as household use. It’s estimated that 40% of the drought is from human caused climate change. The average California household uses about one-half to one acre-foot of water per year. The whole state of California as a whole only gets about 15% of their water from the Colorado river so they aren’t as concerned about the shrinking as the other six states. This is such a big problem because the colorado river doesn’t have enough water to support everyone and most likely never did. The original compact agreement was based on average river flows of 17.5 million acre-feet and the average is actually about 15 million acre-feet now. Since the 2000s that average has fallen to about 12 million acre-feet which is a problem. Many people are concerned about the colorado river crisis and don’t know when it will be fully dried up. Conservationists don’t yet have a set plan on how to fix this issue.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE

