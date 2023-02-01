Read full article on original website
No. 19/20 FAU Races Past Charlotte to set Single Season School Wins Record
CHARLOTTE – The 2022-23 season for the No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team has been one of many broken records. On Saturday, the Owls broke another record by setting the school's single season wins mark at 22. The Owls, who are ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, used a massive second half to clinch a 67-52 win over Charlotte. After trailing 31-30 at the half, the Owls used a dominant 37-21 second half to seal their 22nd win of the season.
No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic Looks to Bounce Back at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team's historic 20-game winning streak was snapped at UAB on Thursday night in an 86-77 ballgame. The Owls win streak stretched over the course of 83 days and began all the way back on Nov. 14 at Florida. The 20-game winning streak was by far the longest in school history (doubling up the previous record of 10) tied with Charleston for the longest winning streak in the nation this season and tied with Cincinnati's 2001-02 streak for the third-longest in C-USA history. The Owls will look to start a new streak at Charlotte on Saturday.
No. 19/20 FAU’s 20-Game Win Streak Snapped at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team's historic 20-game winning streak finally came to an end. The Owls were defeated by UAB by an 86-77 tally, for FAU's first defeat in 83 days, which came in the second game of the season against Ole Miss on Nov. 11. FAU now stands at 21-2 on the season including 11-1 in Conference USA play.
Owls locked in for 80-75 win over UAB
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic women's basketball (12-9, 5-7 C-USA) had Feb. 2 circled on the calendar for nearly a month and the Owls made the most of it, earning an 80-75 victory over the UAB Blazers (10-11, 2-10 C-USA) on Thursday evening at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
More FAU Records Set in Day One of Gainesville Meet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University track & field team opened up their two-day meet at the Celebration Pointe Indoor Classic on Thursday. The meet was marked by more domination from the Florida Atlantic Owls, winning four events and setting two school records in the process. Quick Hits.
Three Match Weekend on Tap for the Owls
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University women's tennis team will participate in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, at the site hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas this Saturday and Sunday. FAU (2-3) will first face Northern Arizona, who enter the match with a record of 1-1,...
