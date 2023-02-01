CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team's historic 20-game winning streak was snapped at UAB on Thursday night in an 86-77 ballgame. The Owls win streak stretched over the course of 83 days and began all the way back on Nov. 14 at Florida. The 20-game winning streak was by far the longest in school history (doubling up the previous record of 10) tied with Charleston for the longest winning streak in the nation this season and tied with Cincinnati's 2001-02 streak for the third-longest in C-USA history. The Owls will look to start a new streak at Charlotte on Saturday.

