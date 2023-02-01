Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5newsonline.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
Benton County inmate found unresponsive
Inmate Timothy Plank was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway by Benton County Sheriff's Officer Internal Affairs Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.
Missing Washington County woman found dead
A missing woman out of Washington County was found dead Thursday, Feb. 3 in the area she went missing.
Police ID remains found as Fayetteville teen reported missing in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020. FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street...
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
talkbusiness.net
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
Two people killed in Clarksville truck crash
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clarksville, Ark. after colliding with a truck.
Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect
The victim in a violent altercation following a Razorbacks football game last fall has filed a civil complaint against the defendant.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
KHBS
Fayetteville remains identified through DNA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
Two-story home ‘a complete loss’ after Prairie Grove blaze; one person injured
One person was injured in a three-alarm fire Thursday night at a home in northwest suburban Prairie Grove. The two-story home was a complete loss, and the lone occupant sustained various injuries, including minor burns, Nunda officials wrote.
Over 20 fire departments respond after house becomes engulfed in flames in Prairie Grove
A homeowner was injured and over 20 fire departments responded after a home in Prairie Grove became fully engulfed in flames Thursday evening, fire officials said. The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 9:33 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Tamarack Trail South in Prairie Grove for a reported structure fire. Nunda Rural […]
Comments / 0