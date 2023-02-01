ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newswest9.com

Is 2023 the year Texas will legalize gambling, sports betting? Maybe so

HOUSTON — There's a new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas this legislative session and there's a lot of hype that this could be the year it happens. Two big reasons: Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan. For the first time, both are opening the door wider than ever before for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.
