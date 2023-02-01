Read full article on original website
Related
Newswest9.com
Is 2023 the year Texas will legalize gambling, sports betting? Maybe so
HOUSTON — There's a new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas this legislative session and there's a lot of hype that this could be the year it happens. Two big reasons: Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan. For the first time, both are opening the door wider than ever before for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.
Newswest9.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to repeal state's longstanding 'Robin Hood' property tax law
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a VERIFY report from 2019 about Texas' "Robin Hood" system. A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at repealing the state's longstanding recapture system – commonly dubbed by some as "Robin Hood" – which was implemented in 1994.
Comments / 0