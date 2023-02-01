ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Avery Dennison said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
Wells Fargo Downgrades Edison International (EIX)

On February 1, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Edison International from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $70.45. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $66.87.
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
State Street Increases Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). This represents 8.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares...
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)

On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Cincinnati Financial said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share. At the current share...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend

Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share. At the current...

