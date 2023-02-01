Read full article on original website
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
How Kyrie Irving’s sudden trade request impact’s the Bucks’ deadline plans
For months, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of Jae Crowder after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns. After many months, it seemed like talks were gaining steam lately. The Athletic’s Shams Charania (Subscription required) recently reported that the Bucks and Crowder had a meeting, which was likely to discuss his current conditioning state and contract status. To Charania’s knowledge, they were the only team that has been granted permission to speak with the disgruntled veteran thus far. Just when it felt like the wheels might start turning on a Crowder trade, some major news in the NBA broke and may have thrown a wrench into those plans, for now.
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Sending a Reminder to the NBA
The superstar's recent dominant play has kept the Bucks afloat.
Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher
The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
Here's why Malcolm Brogdon asked the Milwaukee Bucks to stop their Rookie of the Year campaign for him
Malcolm Brogdon, who won the award, talks about why he asked his team to stop campaigning for him.
Heat And Bucks Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.
Report: As Sixers eye reserve big men, Utah Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt viewed as ‘leading target’
At some point or another over the last five years, you may have heard that the Sixers have a problem with their backup center. This was a problem when Brett Brown was here, as Bryan Colangelo left Brown with a damned-if-you-do-dealer’s-choice of names like Trevor Booker, Amir Johnson, and Jonah Bolden. The Collaborative Front office would turn to Boban Marjanoviu0107 and, notoriously, Greg Monroe, all before getting fed up with hemorrhaging points whenever Joel Embiid sat down and dropped $112M on an aging Al Horford to handle the issue.
Who Is The Best Hang On The 2023 Red Sox?
If you could hang out with one member of the 2023 Red Sox, who would it be, and what would you do?. Would you take Corey Kluber to Vegas to see if his poker face can translate to winnings at an actual poker table? How about hopping on the ferry to Provincetown for a day of bacchanalia on the beach with Kiké Hernandez? What about a road trip up to Bill Lee’s farm in Vermont with Triston Casas, where you’d spend the weekend talking about the 70s-era Sox, helping Casas develop his approach against lefties, and sampling the various, ahem, agricultural products the Spaceman might have lying around?
Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Oklahoma’s talks to leave Big 12 for SEC in 2024 are reportedly falling apart
Suddenly, it’s looking more and more likely that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be sticking around the Big 12 through at least 2025, as talks begin to collapse. ESPN gets into the weeds of the scenario. The ESPN story on talks stalling in the complex negotiation...
LeBron, on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player who can help Lakers win championship: ‘Duh’
A little over a week ago, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that there was no asset he wouldn’t trade — including the team’s two currently tradeable first-round draft picks — if it made Los Angeles the “frontrunner” for a championship. “I think the...
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
NFL exec suggests intriguing solution to facilitate Aaron Rodgers trade
Where and if Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023 is still a mystery. However, if Rodgers decides he wants out of Green Bay, there is one giant obstacle in the way. The Packers would have to find a team willing to trade away high-value assets without knowing Rodgers' playing future past next season.
Quick Hits: The Duds Edition
The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Free Agency 2023, Duce Staley Gone, Jared Goff, + 2023 NFL Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 2:39 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 2:39 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 4:13 PMhi im meu200bLETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide...
Yankees Mailbag: The infield shuffle and Florial’s options
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. jshep12 asks: Florial has no options left. What’s the most realistic outcome, from 1-5,...
A Scout’s Take: Addressing the latest rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears
It's one of those opinionated days... The calendar reads February 3rd, yet we are already inundated with rumor after rumor on how the Chicago Bears will or should do things over the next few weeks. First, let me get you to understand that most of what you see on Twitter...
