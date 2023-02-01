Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) rose 20.5% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The operator of a leading marketplace for freelance services didn't unleash this move through some stunning product announcement or bullish analyst report. Instead, it was a welcome breather after many moons of falling stock prices. The global economy inspired both the negative trend and the sharp reversal.

