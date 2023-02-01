Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select LocationsMinha D.Minneapolis, MN
Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Push for jobless benefits for hourly school workers
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cat Briggs has fond childhood memories of "Peggy Bus 39," the woman who drove Cat's school bus throughout her youth. Briggs, now a bus driver for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools, is one of 100,000 thousand hourly school and college workers in Minnesota who don't qualify for unemployment benefits.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k
(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K
At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras
There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report. Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m....
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
