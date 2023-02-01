The SBCC baseball team continued its hot start, setting new early season-highs of 15 hits and 15 runs in a 15-2 victory at Canada College on Friday in Redwood City. The Vaqueros (4-0), who also had their most home runs yet with three, have outscored their opponent by at least nine runs in all four of their wins.

