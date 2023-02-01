Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Alexis Tucker is Clutch for UCSB Women in 64-61 Win Over CSUN
The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team forced a timely turnover and hit enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on for 64-61 Big West victory over CSUN on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Alexis Tucker was clutch for the Gauchos down the stretch as CSUN cut a...
Noozhawk
Former SBHS Star Sam Meister Makes Impact in UCSB Volleyball Win Over Pepperdine
UCSB men’s volleyball rebounded from being swept at Pepperdine with a five-set victory against the fifth-ranked Waves on Friday night at Rob Gym. The scores were 21-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-11, 15-12. The Gauchos, who were swept in Malibu on Thursday, snapped a seven-match losing streak. Dayne Chalmers led the...
Noozhawk
Gauchos’ Basketball Road Winning Streak Gets Stopped Stone-Cold in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE — UC Santa Barbara’s high-flying, first-place men’s basketball team came back to earth like a lead spy balloon on Saturday. Cal State Northridge pulled itself out of last place by gunning down the Gauchos with nine three-pointers and 19-of-20 free throws in a 72-67 upset at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Noozhawk
Winning Rivalry Game is Enough for San Marcos to Make CIF Boys Basketball Playoffs
One game was enough for the San Marcos boys basketball team to make the CIF-SS playoffs on Friday. The Royals took care of business in their rescheduled crosstown game against Santa Barbara High, racing out to 20-point first-half lead and finishing with a 61-50 victory before a full house at the Thunderhut on Friday afternoon.
Noozhawk
Red-Hot Hitting Carries SBCC Baseball to 4th Straight Win
The SBCC baseball team continued its hot start, setting new early season-highs of 15 hits and 15 runs in a 15-2 victory at Canada College on Friday in Redwood City. The Vaqueros (4-0), who also had their most home runs yet with three, have outscored their opponent by at least nine runs in all four of their wins.
Noozhawk
San Marcos-Santa Barbara Boys Basketball Game Moved to 4 p.m. at Thunderhut
The game time for Friday’s crosstown boys basketball game between Santa Barbara High and San Marcos at the Thunderhut has been moved to 4 p.m. The reason for the earlier start is due to the possibility of San Marcos having to play a Channel League playoff game against Rio Mesa later that day.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Soccer Has to Open CIF Division 1 Playoffs on Road
San Marcos received the unlucky draw of having to travel for the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs after winning its league title for the third straight year. The Channel League-champion Royals (13-2-3) will make the long trip to play No. 4 seed Montclair High for a Division 1 opener on Thursday. Montclair is 21-1-3 and the champion of the Mt. Baldy League.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Completes Undefeated CCL Season
The Carpinteria girls finished a Citrus Coast League sweep Thursday, beating Hueneme 10-1 on Senior Recognition Day. The Warriors finish the regular season 6-0 in league play and 15-6 overall, and await announcement of a first-round CIF playoff opponent, site and date. “The girls had fun today as the Warriors...
Noozhawk
Channel League Girls Hoops: Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Finish with Losses; San Marcos Wins and Plays for Playoff Spot Friday
A 24-5 first-quarter deficit proved too steep a hill to climb for the Santa Barbara girls, who went on to lose 69-35 to host Pacifica on Thursday. “We got off to a slow start first quarter and then played some fairly good basketball,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Fatigue definitely played a factor as this was our third game in three days.”
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Win Channel League Water Polo Title with 10-5 Win over Dos Pueblos
Completing an undefeated run through Channel League play this season, the San Marcos girls took the league tournament championship with a 10-5 title game win against Dos Pueblos Thursday in Oxnard. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 1, now look forward to opening the playoffs on Thursday, February...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Unveils 135th Birthday Logo Inspired by Student Designs
The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students. Themed Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future, Lompoc is marking 135 years in 2023 since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece...
Noozhawk
Goleta School District’s First Dual Language Immersion Program Showing Promise
A report about Goleta Union School District’s pilot dual language immersion program at El Camino Elementary School was presented to the school board on Wednesday. The program is only 3 years old. The students are in transitional kindergarten to second grade with the oldest students approaching third grade. The...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Vega Vineyard & Farm Team Focuses on Food, Wine and Hospitality
The word’s out across the region’s wine industry and within hospitality circles: Vega Vineyard & Farm pairs its Italian wines with delicious lunch entrees cooked on site. Vega winemaker Steve Clifton says it best: “Jimmy and I are not sure if we are a restaurant with wine, or a winery with food. We definitely have the best lunch in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
Noozhawk
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Presents Catalyst Quartet
The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet returns for its seventh chamber music concert, hosted by Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St. The Catalyst Quartet’s program of all female composers includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Teresa Careño’s “Quartett,” Germaine...
Noozhawk
Time for Bands to Apply for 2023 Concerts in Park Series
The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series, the free, family friendly summer tradition that has brought a variety of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since 2000. “This event is a great way to bring the community together...
Noozhawk
Wildling Museum Tower Gallery Seeks Art With Environmental Focus
The Wildling Museum is currently accepting artist proposals for its third-annual Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery Installation. After converting the museum’s tower into an art installation space in 2019, the Wildling has, over the last two years, commissioned artists to install a creative, environmentally themed art installation in the space.
Noozhawk
Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023
Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Teen Remains Missing Despite Police Searches
A 14-year-old boy in Lompoc remains missing despite two searches of the area where he was last seen a week ago. The father of Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona reported him missing from their home on the afternoon of Jan. 27. The boy’s parent last saw him at approximately 8 p.m. Jan. 26, according to Sgt. Jorge Magana of the Lompoc Police Department.
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Sunday, Feb. 5
Warming Centers will beopen overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Church vans will shuttle individuals to the shelter,...
