Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Noozhawk

Alexis Tucker is Clutch for UCSB Women in 64-61 Win Over CSUN

The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team forced a timely turnover and hit enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on for 64-61 Big West victory over CSUN on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Alexis Tucker was clutch for the Gauchos down the stretch as CSUN cut a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Red-Hot Hitting Carries SBCC Baseball to 4th Straight Win

The SBCC baseball team continued its hot start, setting new early season-highs of 15 hits and 15 runs in a 15-2 victory at Canada College on Friday in Redwood City. The Vaqueros (4-0), who also had their most home runs yet with three, have outscored their opponent by at least nine runs in all four of their wins.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Boys Soccer Has to Open CIF Division 1 Playoffs on Road

San Marcos received the unlucky draw of having to travel for the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs after winning its league title for the third straight year. The Channel League-champion Royals (13-2-3) will make the long trip to play No. 4 seed Montclair High for a Division 1 opener on Thursday. Montclair is 21-1-3 and the champion of the Mt. Baldy League.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Completes Undefeated CCL Season

The Carpinteria girls finished a Citrus Coast League sweep Thursday, beating Hueneme 10-1 on Senior Recognition Day. The Warriors finish the regular season 6-0 in league play and 15-6 overall, and await announcement of a first-round CIF playoff opponent, site and date. “The girls had fun today as the Warriors...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Channel League Girls Hoops: Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Finish with Losses; San Marcos Wins and Plays for Playoff Spot Friday

A 24-5 first-quarter deficit proved too steep a hill to climb for the Santa Barbara girls, who went on to lose 69-35 to host Pacifica on Thursday. “We got off to a slow start first quarter and then played some fairly good basketball,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Fatigue definitely played a factor as this was our third game in three days.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Unveils 135th Birthday Logo Inspired by Student Designs

The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students. Themed Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future, Lompoc is marking 135 years in 2023 since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Laurie Jervis: Vega Vineyard & Farm Team Focuses on Food, Wine and Hospitality

The word’s out across the region’s wine industry and within hospitality circles: Vega Vineyard & Farm pairs its Italian wines with delicious lunch entrees cooked on site. Vega winemaker Steve Clifton says it best: “Jimmy and I are not sure if we are a restaurant with wine, or a winery with food. We definitely have the best lunch in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Presents Catalyst Quartet

The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet returns for its seventh chamber music concert, hosted by Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St. The Catalyst Quartet’s program of all female composers includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Teresa Careño’s “Quartett,” Germaine...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Time for Bands to Apply for 2023 Concerts in Park Series

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series, the free, family friendly summer tradition that has brought a variety of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since 2000. “This event is a great way to bring the community together...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wildling Museum Tower Gallery Seeks Art With Environmental Focus

The Wildling Museum is currently accepting artist proposals for its third-annual Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery Installation. After converting the museum’s tower into an art installation space in 2019, the Wildling has, over the last two years, commissioned artists to install a creative, environmentally themed art installation in the space.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023

Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Teen Remains Missing Despite Police Searches

A 14-year-old boy in Lompoc remains missing despite two searches of the area where he was last seen a week ago. The father of Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona reported him missing from their home on the afternoon of Jan. 27. The boy’s parent last saw him at approximately 8 p.m. Jan. 26, according to Sgt. Jorge Magana of the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Sunday, Feb. 5

Warming Centers will beopen overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Church vans will shuttle individuals to the shelter,...
LOMPOC, CA

