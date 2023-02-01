Read full article on original website
Metro News
South Charleston head coach Carl Lee steps down after one season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After one season leading the football program at his alma mater, Carl Lee has stepped down as South Charleston’s head coach. Lee released the following statement Thursday evening:. Today I have decided to remove myself from the position of head football coach of the South...
Ironton Tribune
Barnes goes his own way as he heads to Marshall
Going against the ways of his family has Lincoln Barnes going in the right direction. Barnes didn’t have a fight or falling out with his family, he just chose to play football instead of basketball. The result was the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior linebacker signing a letter-of-intent to play...
voiceofmotown.com
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
Warrant issued for West Virginia man after alleged fight at a high school basketball game
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A warrant has been issued in connection to a fight that broke out at a high school boy’s basketball game on Tuesday, according to St. Albans Police Department Captain Philip Bass. Bass, who was at the matchup between St. Albans and Ripley High School, said it was like any other […]
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
WTAP
Family planning clinics set for Roane and Wirt Counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be holding family planning clinics in Roane and Wirt Counties. The clinics will offer several services including pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
2 men in custody in Mingo County, West Virginia, drugs and gun bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested on Friday in Goodman Hollow, West Virginia for having large amounts of drugs and guns. Mingo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, OH, were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall, Xanax. Both men […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
