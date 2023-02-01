Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Before the Bell: Tech Mega-Caps: Fail; Ford: Fail; Qualcomm and Starbucks: Fail; US Steel: Win
Good economic news Thursday morning put a charge into U.S. markets. After-hours earnings reports poured cold water on that enthusiasm.
Benzinga
Gold's Continued Rally Hinges on Fed Policy, U.S. Dollar
The price of gold has risen by over $300 per ounce since hitting its recent low in November 2022. Even so, gold prices are only back to where they were last April. More broadly, gold prices have been range-bound since the summer of 2020. For the past two and a half years, gold has been unable to break past $2,080 to the upside; and even after its recent rally, it’s still about $140 short of that level (Figure 1). So, can the gold rally continue? Could the precious metal break through to new highs in 2023?
Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond are getting a huge boost as risk appetite returns amid the Fed's acknowledgement of falling inflation
Risk-on sentiment returned to the stock market on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged inflation is falling. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned the word "disinflation" 13 times during Wednesday's FOMC speech. Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond soared as interest rates fell in Thursday's session. A risk-on...
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Investopedia
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February
Now is the time to buy the rebound in tech stocks with the ones that generate generous income.
Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession.
A simple way Biden could stop this drama and ignore the debt limit
Washington is on the type of dramatic collision course on which some politicians thrive. President Joe Biden has the power to end this debate and move on, according to one line of thinking. Why is he unwilling to try it?
investing.com
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeremy Siegel Says Fed Could Lower Interest Rates In 2023, Powell Is 'Off Target'
Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joins Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Thursday. While Siegel says Jerome Powell is off target on "a lot of things," he adds the Fed is slowly starting to "get it." On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stepped up its...
BBC
China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic
The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
3 Stocks for Long-Term Investors to Buy in 2023
As inflation shows signs of cooling, the Fed has significantly slowed its aggressive rate hike policy. Moreover, given a tight labor market, experts believe the economy might avoid a recession....
Despite 'extraordinary' 2023 rally, stocks are just OK, BlackRock's bond chief says
BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder says the stock market rally has been "extraordinary," but he isn't overly bullish on equities just yet. Stocks have been on a tear since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq ahead 17% in the past month. Rieder explains what looks attractive amid an...
Comments / 0