ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Benzinga

Gold's Continued Rally Hinges on Fed Policy, U.S. Dollar

The price of gold has risen by over $300 per ounce since hitting its recent low in November 2022. Even so, gold prices are only back to where they were last April. More broadly, gold prices have been range-bound since the summer of 2020. For the past two and a half years, gold has been unable to break past $2,080 to the upside; and even after its recent rally, it’s still about $140 short of that level (Figure 1). So, can the gold rally continue? Could the precious metal break through to new highs in 2023?
Markets Insider

Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond are getting a huge boost as risk appetite returns amid the Fed's acknowledgement of falling inflation

Risk-on sentiment returned to the stock market on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged inflation is falling. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned the word "disinflation" 13 times during Wednesday's FOMC speech. Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond soared as interest rates fell in Thursday's session. A risk-on...
Investopedia

Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher

Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
Reuters

Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession.
investing.com

Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot

Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
BBC

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy