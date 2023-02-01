ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Walk like a penguin: Keeping your winter balance

By Mayo Clinic News Network
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

When winter storms hit, good balance can prevent falls and injuries — ranging from broken arms, legs or hips to back injuries and concussions.

The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control says slips and falls are the leading cause of nonfatal injury across all age groups, except the 10-24 group. One in every 5 falls results in a serious injury, such as head trauma or broken bones. That’s more than 800,000 people being hospitalized each year.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy