Walk like a penguin: Keeping your winter balance

When winter storms hit, good balance can prevent falls and injuries — ranging from broken arms, legs or hips to back injuries and concussions.

The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control says slips and falls are the leading cause of nonfatal injury across all age groups, except the 10-24 group. One in every 5 falls results in a serious injury, such as head trauma or broken bones. That’s more than 800,000 people being hospitalized each year.