Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.

19 DAYS AGO