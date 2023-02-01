Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KXII.com
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.
(KXII) - Federal agents are asking for help locating an Arkansas man, accused of possessing several bombs. According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where they found multiple explosive devices. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.
KOCO
Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars
MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
News On 6
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
News On 6
Oklahomans Paying For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades
You've likely noticed your natural gas and electric bills are quite a bit higher. A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a 7-day period in February two years ago that we will spend the next 28 years paying for. For more in depth reporting from Oklahoma Watch,...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
KFOR
OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks
OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Police searching for chase suspect. Authorities are searching for a chase suspect. Suspect in custody...
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
KTUL
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
KOCO
Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
