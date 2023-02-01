ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.

(KXII) - Federal agents are asking for help locating an Arkansas man, accused of possessing several bombs. According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where they found multiple explosive devices. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars

MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahomans Paying For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades

You've likely noticed your natural gas and electric bills are quite a bit higher. A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a 7-day period in February two years ago that we will spend the next 28 years paying for. For more in depth reporting from Oklahoma Watch,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks

OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Police searching for chase suspect. Authorities are searching for a chase suspect. Suspect in custody...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

