ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

The Day Before devs reverse course again, announce a 10 minute 'gameplay extravaganza' for Thursday

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e25hA_0kZWUAxE00

A reveal of "raw gameplay footage" from The Day Before that was planned for January was scrapped at the last minute because of a trademark dispute that also purportedly forced a lengthy launch delay. But now the show may be back on, and coming very soon: Levitate, a head moderator of The Day Before Discord , announced today that a gameplay revealiew will take place on February 2.

"Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of pure hype, as we unveil a 10-minute gameplay extravaganza, on our YouTube channel," Levitate wrote. "Tune in tomorrow, for an experience like no other. Trust us, this is one reveal you won't want to miss! Stay tuned for more updates and information."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZZ8P_0kZWUAxE00

(Image credit: The Day Before Discord)

The surprise announcement of a gameplay reveal is the latest twist in a saga that's been suspicious, to say the least. As staff writer Morgan Park said in his rundown of the situation so far , The Day Before had been slated to come out on March 1, yet the last time we had a real look at it was in April 2021—nearly two years ago—in a heavily scripted gameplay demo.

The nature of the game has also been kept very vague, and one of the Discord mods (not Levitate, for the record) recently came under fire for expressing doubt that the game exists at all. Last week, developer Fntastic confused things even further by saying that the launch delay had been planned before the trademark trouble , even though they'd previously blamed it specifically on the dispute.

Today's announcement on Discord doesn't bring the situation into better focus. There's no mention of the upcoming reveal on any of the official Day Before social media channels, and while Levitate said he was given permission to post the announcement on Discord, he declined to clarify whether this will be the "raw gameplay" footage that was promised in January, saying, "That mystery I will leave to your own imagination until it hits tomorrow!" More confusingly, he declined to say when the footage will be aired. There's no countdown placeholder video on the Fntastic YouTube channel, so I guess we're just supposed to wing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fq08V_0kZWUAxE00

(Image credit: Fntastic)

It's also interesting that the graphic announcing the upcoming gameplay reveal is just text laid overtop an old screenshot. That's not necessarily significant but after all the controversy I would think that a new gameplay reveal warrants a new image, if only to solidify the idea that something "new" is indeed coming.

The reveal is apparently happening, though: Several hours after the word went out on Discord, a Fntastic rep confirmed in an email sent to PC Gamer that 10 minutes of "uncut" gameplay will be revealed on February 2, at 10 am PT, on Fntastic's YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Android Authority

How to delete games on your PS4 and free up storage

Keep on exploring the PS4 game library with these tips. If you’re still rocking a PS4 or PS4 Pro in 2023, it’s probably an ongoing battle to free up storage for new games. Learn how to get more space, whether by deleting older games or trying one of the alternative solutions.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Advocate

World Tour and Show Dates

Beyoncé fans rejoiced on Wednesday after the superstar singer announced her Renaissance World Tour dates and locations. She announced the tour on Instagram. The international tour is set to kick off in Sweden on May 10 with a performance in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and will last till September 27 in New Orleans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy