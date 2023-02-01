Read full article on original website
Binance Returns to South Korea to ‘Rebuild’ the Local Crypto Industry (Report)
Binance supposedly purchased a majority stake in Gopax to re-enter the South Korean ecosystem. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – reportedly restored operations on the South Korean market after acquiring a majority stake in the distressed local platform Gopax. It halted operations in the Asian...
High Crypto Taxes in India Remain Unchanged, Using Offshore to Avoid TDS Prohibited
The crypto industry had expected some good news on the tax front, but the annual budget for the next fiscal betrayed their hopes. Months of lobbying by Indian and global crypto firms to see if the local tax laws will provide some leeway proved futile. The Indian Finance Minister, in her budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, did not mention crypto or virtual assets at all.
Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Transfers $8.5M to Alameda Consolidation Address
The transfers from Bitfinex to Alameda’s consolidation address have raised questions about the relationship between both firms. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has disclosed a series of transfers from three addresses, including one from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Alameda Research’s consolidation wallet. According to Etherscan, the address labeled “Alameda...
Sri Lanka Dismisses Tim Draper’s Idea to Combat Corruption With Bitcoin
“Adoption of 100% Bitcoin won’t be a Sri Lanka reality ever,” the Governor of the central bank said. Nandalal Weerasinghe – Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka – rejected Tim Draper’s idea to eliminate corruption in the country by embracing bitcoin. The banker...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Reiterates US Should Ban Bitcoin
The Bitcoin critic has once again bashed crypto assets, calling them gambling contracts with nearly 100% edge for the house. Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, reiterated his stance against Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. This time, the American billionaire investor...
CryptoGames Introduces Binance Coin (BNB) as Payment Option
CryptoGames, a leading cryptocurrency-based online gaming platform, has recently announced the addition of Binance Coin (BNB) as a payment option. This is great news for the platform’s users who can now enjoy seamless transactions with their Binance Coin wallets. The integration of Binance Coin will not only offer faster and more secure transactions, but it will also reduce the fees for users.
BlockJoy Secures $11M From Gradient Ventures, Draper Dragon to Launch Decentralized Blockchain Operations
Helium co-founder and early founding team member launch a whitelabel blockchain nodes-as-a-service startup to reduce operating costs by up to 80 percent for enterprises running nodes for Staking and APIs as a service. BlockJoy is building the Web3 version of AWS on decentralized infrastructure, while still providing a cloud-like experience.
Core Scientific Hands Over 27K Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Pay off a Debt
Bankrupt BTC miner Core Scientific to give over 18% of its total rigs to NYDIG to erase its multi-million loan. The once-prominent bitcoin miner Core Scientific inked an agreement with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to hand over 27,403 of its mining machines and thus pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million.
Bitcoin Taps 5-Month Highs, Fed Hikes Rates as Expected, Optimism (OP) Leads DeFi Rally: This Week’s Recap
Bitcoin topped $24K for the first time since August 2022 but retraced quickly. This happened as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected. The past seven days saw the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increase by around $35 billion, and the industry continues to recover from the multitude of bankruptcies in 2022.
Optimism’s OP Token Clinches Record High Nearing $3 After New Bedrock Proposal
The rally comes as most of the crypto assets turned green today. OP – the governance token of Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Optimism – surged by more than 30% over the past 24 hours from $2.23 to $2.92, hitting a fresh all-time high. The price action comes...
Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack
Another reentrancy bug gets targeted by hackers – but no users were exposed to the affected contract. Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments.
Here’s the Next Support for XRP if $0.40 Fails (Ripple Price Analysis)
XRP’s price has not yet shown any significant strength as it continues its struggle to surpass a critical resistance level over recent weeks. Things are not looking much better against BTC, with a major support level getting broken to the downside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. XRP/USDT Daily Chart. On...
Binance Gives Deadline for WazirX to Withdraw Client Assets Stored in its Wallets
The saga between Binance and the Indian crypto exchange takes another turn. The world’s leading crypto exchange has given an ultimatum to the operator of WazirX to withdraw all customer funds stored on Binance’s infrastructure and wallets. This comes as Zanmai has supposedly refused to retract a previous...
Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial
Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...
Founder of Crypto Scheme My Big Coin to Serve Over 8 Years in Prison
Carter will stay behind bars for eight years and four months for stealing $7.5 million from investors via his “My Big Coin” scam. Randall Crater – the Founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency business “My Big Coin” – will spend 100 months in jail. Federal...
Optimism (OP) Skyrockets to New ATH, Gains Over 40% Weekly
Optimism (OP) continues to be one of the best performers, charting yet another all-time high. Optimism continues to perform. The cryptocurrency just painted a fresh all-time high which, at this point, happens almost daily. This brings its total gains for the week to around 43%. Optimism continues to be one...
Marathon Digital Discards HODL Strategy: Sells BTC After More Than 2 Years
Marathon sold 1,500 BTC in January, cashing out for the first time since October 2020. Marathon Digital Holdings – one of the leading bitcoin miners – mined 687 BTC in January 2023, a 45% increase compared to the last month of 2022. However, the company shifted from its...
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
Bitcoin Will Not Be an Effective Money, Says Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio provides his take on what a better alternative money would be to fiat currencies, which are debasing worldwide. Ray Dalio – founder of Bridgewater Associates – doubts Bitcoin’s ability to work as money, and thinks it receives outsized attention compared to the size of its market cap.
‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Leaves Twitter After Advising Investors to Sell
Burry deactivated his Twitter account after the markets went in the opposite direction of his forecast. Michael Burry – the famous American investor and hedge fund manager who predicted the 2008 financial crisis – deleted his personal Twitter account. In his latest tweet from last night (February 1),...
