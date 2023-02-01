MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.

