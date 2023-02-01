Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol by-election: Green Party becomes largest on council
The Green Party has become the largest party on Bristol City Council after winning a by-election. Patrick McAllister was elected the new councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside after a vote on Thursday, taking the seat away from the Liberal Democrats who have held it since its creation. The Green Party...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Simon Case: 'Keeper of secrets' under scrutiny
In a period of heightened political turbulence, one senior civil servant has been attempting to keep his balance at the centre of power. A former spy, and private secretary to Prince William, who came in for barbed criticism in Prince Harry's memoirs, Simon Case is a figure who seems to attract controversy and fascination in equal measure.
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
TechCrunch
European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights
In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
BBC
Edinburgh transport plans get consultation go-ahead
Edinburgh Council has approved a three-month consultation period on plans to reshape the city's transport network as it bids to reach net zero by 2030. The proposed £1bn transition over seven years will include more bus and cycle lanes and wider footpaths. It is also aiming for a 30%...
TechCrunch
Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way
MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
BBC
Newport: Betty Pritchard works on after 57 years in pharmacy
After 57 years working at the same pharmacy, 89-year-old Betty Pritchard has no plans to retire. She has been at Watkin-Davies in Bettws, Newport, since 1965 and said it's a pleasure to show up each day. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said six million economically inactive adults - excluding students - was...
BBC
Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
Some UK health workers call off strikes after receiving pay offers
LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses in Wales and some ambulance workers have called off strikes planned for next week as they review pay offers from the Welsh government, their unions said, even as much larger strikes involving health staff in England are due to go ahead.
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
