Roseville, CA

sacramentocityexpress.com

See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park

A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads

Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
abc10.com

Mayor announces $10M for housing displacement programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $50 million investment in housing was billed back in 2021 and called a community benefits partnership. It's part of Sacramento's $1 billion plan to expand the city's UC Davis campus. It's called Aggie Square and the project is in the Oak and Tahoe park areas....
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Household junk pickup starts again in February. Here is what you need to know

Want to get a head start on that spring cleaning? City of Sacramento Solid Waste and Recycling residential customers now can make an appointment for household junk pickup to dispose of items too large to fit in the curbside container. To make an appointment, residents can call City Customer Service...
rosevilletoday.com

T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores

Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento

(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento International Airport expansion includes new walkway between Terminal B and Concourse B

SACRAMENTO - There are big changes planned for the Sacramento International Airport. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Department of Airports announced a $1.3 billion expansion project that would accommodate new passenger growth for the better part of the next decade. One part of the new project, dubbed "SMForward," is a pedestrian walkway that will run along the existing tram that connects Concourse B and Terminal B, which will give people the option to walk instead of ride. The walkway will have moving walkways in both directions as well as a set of escalators connecting both halves of the structure.Following are images from...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Traffic collision knocks out power to 2,000 Woodland PG&E customers

(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department. – Video above: Sacramento International Airport announces expansion The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole. Traffic on westbound East Beamer […]
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dangerous Rocklin Road Approved for Emergency Repairs

Rocklin City Council Approves Work for Rocklin Sinkhole. The Rocklin City Council has approved emergency repairs on a portion of a busy road in Rocklin that has been damaged in the recent rain storm. Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and 5th Street has been closed since January 16, 2023, due to a dangerous 12-foot wide sinkhole caused by stormwater.
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA

