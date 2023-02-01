Read full article on original website
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
sacramentocityexpress.com
See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park
A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads
Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
abc10.com
Mayor announces $10M for housing displacement programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $50 million investment in housing was billed back in 2021 and called a community benefits partnership. It's part of Sacramento's $1 billion plan to expand the city's UC Davis campus. It's called Aggie Square and the project is in the Oak and Tahoe park areas....
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Household junk pickup starts again in February. Here is what you need to know
Want to get a head start on that spring cleaning? City of Sacramento Solid Waste and Recycling residential customers now can make an appointment for household junk pickup to dispose of items too large to fit in the curbside container. To make an appointment, residents can call City Customer Service...
rosevilletoday.com
T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores
Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
Sacramento International Airport expansion includes new walkway between Terminal B and Concourse B
SACRAMENTO - There are big changes planned for the Sacramento International Airport. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Department of Airports announced a $1.3 billion expansion project that would accommodate new passenger growth for the better part of the next decade. One part of the new project, dubbed "SMForward," is a pedestrian walkway that will run along the existing tram that connects Concourse B and Terminal B, which will give people the option to walk instead of ride. The walkway will have moving walkways in both directions as well as a set of escalators connecting both halves of the structure.Following are images from...
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
Traffic collision knocks out power to 2,000 Woodland PG&E customers
(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department. – Video above: Sacramento International Airport announces expansion The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole. Traffic on westbound East Beamer […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dangerous Rocklin Road Approved for Emergency Repairs
Rocklin City Council Approves Work for Rocklin Sinkhole. The Rocklin City Council has approved emergency repairs on a portion of a busy road in Rocklin that has been damaged in the recent rain storm. Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and 5th Street has been closed since January 16, 2023, due to a dangerous 12-foot wide sinkhole caused by stormwater.
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
KCRA.com
1 injured in Sacramento after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person crashed their vehicle while exiting Highway 50 on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on Saturday and needed to be transported to the hospital. According to Sac Fire, the driver's car rolled off the freeway and landed against a building at...
