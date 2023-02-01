SACRAMENTO - There are big changes planned for the Sacramento International Airport. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Department of Airports announced a $1.3 billion expansion project that would accommodate new passenger growth for the better part of the next decade. One part of the new project, dubbed "SMForward," is a pedestrian walkway that will run along the existing tram that connects Concourse B and Terminal B, which will give people the option to walk instead of ride. The walkway will have moving walkways in both directions as well as a set of escalators connecting both halves of the structure.Following are images from...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO