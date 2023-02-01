ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal

The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
KANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTRF- 7News

‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
WHEELING, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

West Virginia House Passes School Discipline Bill

West Virginia lawmakers in the House passed a bill Tuesday that they hope will help teachers regain control in West Virginia Classrooms by providing a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive during class. This bill, which passed by the House Lawmakers, would...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 2-3-23

–Anger among those opposed to a ban on gender affirming surgery for children in W.Va. –The Senate advances a bill creating tighter restrictions on tobacco use in the state. –Herbert Hoover High School is nearing completion after the old school was destroyed in the 2016 flood. –In Sports: Marshall grabs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Metro News

House bill would exempt some from paying city user fees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to exempt certain employees from municipal user fees advanced out of a House of Delegates committee Wednesday morning, but with concerns that it’s too vague and needs work before it hits its next committee desk. HB 2576 says that “a municipality shall not...
The Center Square

$10M in CARES Act funds used for Marshall baseball field questioned

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate Finance Committee on Friday questioned the use of $10 million in funds received by the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for a $13.8 million state contribution to a new baseball field at Marshall University. Gov. Jim Justice announced the move in September at a media event for the new field, which will be at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street next to Dot Hicks softball field. The $23 million baseball field project...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy