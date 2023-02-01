— One half of a couple charged for the alleged abuse of two children is now in jail, and will serve five years of probation. Amanda Lynn Todd, 37, of Willmar, was sentenced Jan. 26 in Kandiyohi County District Court to immediately serve 90 days in jail for malicious punishment of a child — stemming from an investigation into severe bruising on the buttocks of two boys, ages 9 and 8.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO