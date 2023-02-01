Read full article on original website
Allentown Teen Brought Loaded Gun To School, Police Say
An Allentown high school was locked down Wednesday before authorities could track down and arrest a student who had brought a loaded gun on campus, officials said. Administrators at Louis E. Dieruff High School learned that a student was in possession of a firearm at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1,…
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Area Middle School Student Charged with Assault and Found in Possession of Pocketknife
A Pottsville Area Middle School student was taken into custody after an incident on Tuesday. According to Pottsville Chief of Police, John Morrow, on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at 12:12pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to the Pottsville Middle School for a disorderly student. While responding,...
Man wanted for indecent exposure arrested after 2nd incident, Bethlehem cops say
A Bethlehem man wanted for allegedly exposing himself years ago was arrested after a second incident last month, according to city police. Nelson Amengual-Lopez, 26, was wanted on a bench warrant in a September 2021 case where he faces indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges, court records show. On Jan....
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Man shot multiple times, killed inside West Philadelphia store
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A two block, low speed police pursuit in downtown Reading ended with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of...
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Main Line Media News
Truck driver pleads not guilty to homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges and is now awaiting his trial date. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., showed no emotion on Friday...
Robber gets roasted for his vintage gun used in robbery
A Facebook post about an arrest in an armed robbery from a police department in Pennsylvania has gone viral. The Bethlehem Police Department say a dry cleaners was arrested on January 21 in the late morning by 19-year-old Michael Mohr.
Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say
A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police
The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
