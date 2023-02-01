ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Daily Voice

Allentown Teen Brought Loaded Gun To School, Police Say

An Allentown high school was locked down Wednesday before authorities could track down and arrest a student who had brought a loaded gun on campus, officials said. Administrators at Louis E. Dieruff High School learned that a student was in possession of a firearm at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1,…
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath

Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
BATH, PA
Newswatch 16

Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
DURYEA, PA
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say

A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police

The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

