KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House
BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In-N-Out Burger to receive $2.75M incentive from Tennessee ECD for Franklin office
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development has agreed to give In-N-Out Burgers a $2.75 million incentive payment as it creates an eastern territory office in Franklin. A press release on the agreement said In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million in the state and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas counties, including Smith
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Smith, Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sioux City Journal has five first-place finishes in Iowa Newspaper Association contest, takes third place in General Excellence
DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal took third place for overall general excellence among the state's largest daily newspapers at the Iowa Newspaper Association's 2023 Iowa Better Newspaper Contest this week. The Journal won a total of 16 awards in the INA contest, including five first-place honors. In the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Searchers find Hunter Hadley
PORT O’CONNOR – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found this evening around 5 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed that Hadley had been found. No further details are available at this time. Hadley has been missing since...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds
High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday, with the tournament now scheduled to finish Monday at Pebble Beach, Calif. The third round will resume Sunday morning and lead into the final round later in the afternoon, but...
