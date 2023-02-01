ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

WBAY Green Bay

Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton

Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

The City of Marinette is creating a multi-use district to attract new development

The City of Marinette Plan Commission received a summary from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors regarding the resolution establishing the boundaries and approving the project plan for Tax Incremental District 15 also known as the former Fleet Farm Property at their regular monthly meeting. Joe Ehlers of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors says, “the city has had discussions in the past for development on this site, which has included the development of residential, a potential hotel, and other commercial development around the site.”
MARINETTE, WI
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool

Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required

One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
HOBART, WI
whby.com

WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane

The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
GREEN BAY, WI

