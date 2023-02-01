Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
thebaycities.com
The City of Marinette is creating a multi-use district to attract new development
The City of Marinette Plan Commission received a summary from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors regarding the resolution establishing the boundaries and approving the project plan for Tax Incremental District 15 also known as the former Fleet Farm Property at their regular monthly meeting. Joe Ehlers of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors says, “the city has had discussions in the past for development on this site, which has included the development of residential, a potential hotel, and other commercial development around the site.”
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
thebaycities.com
The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool
Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required
One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
GoFundMe pages set up for victims of Green Bay double homicide
The victims have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
WBAY Green Bay
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
whby.com
Bellevue man killed in vehicle crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ledgeview. Around 12:35 P.M. Friday, the Ledgeview Fire Department and County Rescue responded to a report of a crash on Glenmore Road east of I-43. The preliminary investigation finds that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east when it left the roadway, went down an embankment onto a frozen river and striking the east bank. The driver, a 64-year-old Village of Bellevue man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short-time later. He’s not being identified pending notification of relatives.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane
The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
9&10 News
Local Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents
Upper Peninsula, Tip of the Mitt Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents. There was a big show of support Wednesday night for an Escanaba family that lost their parents in a tragic car crash last week. Gerald and Tara Weaver were traveling on US-2 in...
