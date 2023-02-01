Read full article on original website
Jonathan Marston
3d ago
can you not pick someone whose had a major injury and isn't already 25 yrs old. I mean I have to think more that Jerry Jones has dementia and he needs to go to the home now
Reply(1)
5
Related
Michael Irvin on McCarthy calling plays, Cowboys wide receiver help
Michael Irvin joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to discuss Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties after the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this week.
Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB
Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
NFL Superstar Refuses To Sign With New England Patriots
Earlier this week, future first-ballot Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his official decision to retire from the sport that he had so much success in, “for good” this time.
Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Alabama coach Nick Saban talks Jalen Hurts' committment and his journey to the Super Bowl
In a move that can only be described as shocking at the time, the Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts had a historic freshman season under head coach Nick Saban, throwing for 2,780 yards and...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Report: One NFL Team Going 'All Out' To Acquire Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't yet revealed whether or not he even plans to return to the NFL for a 19th season. But that hasn't stopped the NFL world from not only assuming he'll be back, but speculating about where he might play. A few reports have emerged in recent weeks ...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
CBS Sports
Jones family State of the Union: Packers offense coming to Dallas, committed to Dak & Zeke
The NFL world has descended upon Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, one of the offseason's biggest pre-draft showcases for upperclassmen collegiate players, and the top decision-makers for the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO Stephen Jones are naturally part of the crowd in observation.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys Hiring Offensive Line Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach. Solari has spent most of his career as an offensive line coach with occasional stints as an offensive coordinator. “We have a unique opportunity to get the very best here,” owner Jerry Jones told the media at...
Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
Schottenheimer replaces Kellen Moore, one of eight coaches Cowboys did not retain.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera, QB Alex Smith Among Celebrities at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Jerry Jones doubles down on decision to trade Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doubling down on his decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were cap-strapped and needed to make some move that would be difficult for any team. One decision that was made was trading wide receiver Amari Cooper, who they acquired during the 2018 season, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two fifth-round draft picks in 2022 and a sixth-round pick swap in 2022. While the move did free up cap space, it left a big void in the wide receiver room.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Comments / 13