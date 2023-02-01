ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Related
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon pharmacies fear closure without further health care industry regulation

Less competition has meant more business for small, independent pharmacies, but store owners say they’re still facing an existential crisis. In late January, the Oregon House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care held a hearing about a trio of bills meant to regulate a cog in the medication supply chain little known to most patients: pharmacy benefit managers.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Bills seek $185 million for local public health and behavioral health workers

Jackson Baures, the public health division manager for Jackson County Health and Human Services, told a legislative panel Wednesday how a presumptive case of tuberculosis became an all “hands on deck situation.”. With 17 vacant positions in his office, including nearly a third of its public health positions and...
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

Hieb Shares Personal Tragedy in Testifying for Bill Aimed at Preventing Opioid Overdoses

Representative James Hieb, from Canby, appeared before the House Committee On Behavioral Health and Health Care at the Oregon State Capitol this week, sharing testimony that was deeply personal and heartfelt in support of House Bill 2395-2, aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing portion of the state’s addiction epidemic.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
klcc.org

Deadline approaches for Oregon school immunization requirements

Parents of children in Oregon schools and daycares have about two more weeks to update their child’s immunization documents, or risk keeping them home indefinitely. School Exclusion Day is February 15th. All children who are not up to date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Score

With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest

(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kpic

Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented

With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
LANE COUNTY, OR

