[WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday morning at 7:19 a.m., with sub-zero temperatures, Wareham Fire responded to Barker Road for a report a dog through the ice on a pond. On arrival, Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed a dog struggling in the water at least 150 feet out from the shore. The crew of Engine 1, Capt. Micky Bird, along with Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Chris Callinan quickly deployed onto the ice, rescuing the dog. “Dakota” was brought to a waiting rescue vehicle to warm up and returned to the owners. Over 20 department members responded to the call. LATEST UPDATE FROM WFD: The dog was being taken to a veterinarian for further treatment. It is estimated the dog was in the water about 20 minutes, before being rescued. Wareham Police and Department of Natural Resources, along with Wareham EMS assisted at the scene. [WFD photos/HN edits] The post DOG RESCUED FROM ICY WAREHAM POND first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO