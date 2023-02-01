Read full article on original website
Basement fire doused in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in a residence about 8 PM Saturday. The fire in the 1000 block of Main Street was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Crews checked for possible spread up the chimney but confined the damage to the basement. Further details were not […] The post Basement fire doused in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach
(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms
WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham escalated to 3 alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 11 Knowles Avenue. Firefighters from Bourne who battled the earlier blaze in their town were among those called to the scene. It appears to be a 2 story house that is on fire. Crews have evacuated the building […] The post Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Video: Firefighters respond to large fire in Bourne
BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane at the Hideaway Village condos in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. Frozen hydrants hampered efforts to get water to the scene. Tanker units responded to bring additional water to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans
ORLEANS – Several ambulances have been called to a fire scene in Orleans. The call at 177 Route 6A came in shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday. The fire went to two alarms bringing in mutual aid from multiple towns. Police have closed that section of Route 6A between Skaket Road and Brewster Cross Road. CWN […] The post Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape
CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
One person critically injured in Cotuit crash
COTUIT – One person was critically injured in a crash in Cotuit around 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street near Schooner Drive. The victim was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details […] The post One person critically injured in Cotuit crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Wareham officials rescue dog that fell through ice
WAREHAM – From Wareham DNR: At approximately 7AM on Saturday, February 4th members of Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS, and WDNR responded to the area of Bartlett Pond located in the Red Brook Wildlife Management area for a dog that fell through the ice. Within minutes of being on scene members of […] The post Wareham officials rescue dog that fell through ice appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DOG RESCUED FROM ICY WAREHAM POND
[WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday morning at 7:19 a.m., with sub-zero temperatures, Wareham Fire responded to Barker Road for a report a dog through the ice on a pond. On arrival, Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed a dog struggling in the water at least 150 feet out from the shore. The crew of Engine 1, Capt. Micky Bird, along with Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Chris Callinan quickly deployed onto the ice, rescuing the dog. “Dakota” was brought to a waiting rescue vehicle to warm up and returned to the owners. Over 20 department members responded to the call. LATEST UPDATE FROM WFD: The dog was being taken to a veterinarian for further treatment. It is estimated the dog was in the water about 20 minutes, before being rescued. Wareham Police and Department of Natural Resources, along with Wareham EMS assisted at the scene. [WFD photos/HN edits] The post DOG RESCUED FROM ICY WAREHAM POND first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis
DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police. The post Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Apartments at Twin Brooks win Cape Cod Commission approval
A highly contested plan to build a 312-unit apartment complex at the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis received approval last night from the Cape Cod Commission. Commissioners of the regional planning agency voted overwhelmingly, 13 to 2, to approve an agreement with developer Quarterra for the Emblem Hyannis apartments.
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM. The post Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cardiologist Drops Cape Cod Healthcare Lawsuit
HYANNIS – A cardiologist who was suing Cape Cod Healthcare has dropped the lawsuit. Dr. Richard Zelman voluntarily dismissed the case in a filing through Barnstable Superior Court last week. Zelman filed the lawsuit in December when he claimed the provider was using unethical practices, had safety concerns, and was retaliating against him. Zelman, a […] The post Cardiologist Drops Cape Cod Healthcare Lawsuit appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Westport and Dartmouth Fire Departments respond to blaze at Route 6 auto dealership
A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics last night, kept a structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop on State Road. A call came into Westport dispatch just after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for flames showing at 735 State...
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
‘We have felt your love’: Firefighters thank community for support after Duxbury family tragedy
The Duxbury Fire Department says it’s thankful for all the community support firefighters have received in wake of a family tragedy involving a mother who is charged in the deaths of her three young children.
