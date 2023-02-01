Yotes add strength on defense in signing class

The recruiting trail will continue for the College of Idaho football team, but for coach Mike Moroski, Wednesday’s National Signing Day was a good start.

The Yotes inked 25 players on Wednesday to join the four-time Frontier Conference champions with the coach hoping more to come in the next week or so.

“We have a recruiting weekend this weekend,” said Moroski. “So, we have a lot of guys we’re excited about still left to recruit. But for the guys we signed it’s great. There’s some great strength on the defensive side, so we’re very, very excited about those guys.”

Of the 25 guys signed Wednesday, 15 were signed on the defensive side of the ball. Those include five Treasure Valley linebackers in Kuna’s Gus Austin, Bishop Kelly’s Jack Dennis, Nampa’s Ethan Kincheloe, Eagle’s Mason Michel and Borah’s Parker Rushton.

While some of those guys could end up seeing different positions — Moroski pointed to the versatility of Rushton, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his career — he was happy with that group of players

“I think it was an extraordinarily good year for that position,” Moroski said. “We are all excited.”

Another versatile player the Yotes signed on Wednesday was Vallivue product Tyson Fox, who was named the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year this past fall. Fox signed as a defensive back, but also had a strong year running the ball for the Falcons. He rushed for 1,524 yards and 18 touchdowns before his season was cut short by injury.

“We have high hopes for him,” said Moroski. “He could be at any number of positions, but we think safety initially. We’re very excited about Tyson, he’s going to be an excellent player for us.”

There may be no player closer to home for the Yotes than Homedale wide receiver Mason Strong, who grew up around the program. Strong is the son of Matt Strong, who was on Moroski’s coaching staff from the Yotes’ zero year, in 2013, through the 2018 season.

Matt Strong coached defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs and running backs. Mason Strong will play wide receiver.

“We’ve been recruiting him since he was seven-years-old,” Moroski said. “Mason is an excellent athlete. I’ve had my eye on him a number of years and think the world of him. I think the world of the Homedale program. What Coach (Matt) Holtry has done out there is phenomenal.”

Strong isn’t the only wide receiver the Yotes are excited about. The College of Idaho also added Mick Merzon, from Oakdale, California, a guy who did it all in high school.

“He is a great athlete and his dad’s a coach,” Moroski said. “I’ve known his dad for a number of years at Oakdale, which is a great high school program. It’s one of those unique little pockets in California where they churn out championship teams all the team. Mick played receiver, played quarterback, did all sort of things. He’s going to find his way, and he’s an excellent student on top of that an excellent person. I think it’s a win in every way for the college. I think he’s the sleeper of the group that we’re really excited about.”

The Yotes also added wide receiver Steven Moon out of Churchill County High in Fallon, Nevada He is hardly the first Yote wide receiver from Churchill County. Current Yotes wide receiver Brock Richardson and his older brother, Connor, both also came to Caldwell from the program.

“He’s a little different than Connor and Brock Richardson,” Moroski said. “The Richardsons played basketball, where Steven is a wrestler. So, he brings a certain toughness to him. He’s very talented, very bright. Steven’s been to a couple of game that last four or five years, so he knows what he’s getting into.”

Other local players signed Wednesday by the Yotes were Ridgevue’s Jaxon Bauscher, Weiser’s Andrew Enders and Middleton’s Tate Johansen, all defensive backs.

Two of the Yotes signees, tight end Joseph Bertao and wide receiver Jovan Sowell are transfers from Idaho State.