Super Nintendo World Overcrowding Leads to Second Preview Offer for Pass Members at Universal Studios Hollywood

You can save money if you plan to buy at least two games. Don't worry if you missed out on Nintendo's bargain game vouchers from 2019 — they're back. The company is once again offering a pair of vouchers for $100 to Switch Online subscribers. If you buy two eligible $60 games, this could save you $10 on each. Needless to say, this could help you score a deal for a a blockbuster like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even when it's brand new.

3 DAYS AGO