Monroe, NC

1 shot multiple times during drug deal in Walmart parking lot, Monroe police say

By Erika Jackson, WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Police are looking for whoever shot someone several times in the parking lot of the Walmart in Monroe.

Monroe Police Department officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 74 around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers said they found an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times. As of Thursday morning, he was in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe there was an “illegal drug transaction” that turned into a robbery. Police said they found a large amount of marijuana with the victim at the scene, and said a black BMW sedan was seen leaving shortly after the shooting.

Police are working to enhance the photo of the vehicle to get a better description, authorities said.

Most of the scene had cleared by 9 p.m.

A Walmart spokesperson said the shooting had nothing to do with the store.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

No further information has been released.

Comments

Edna Huntley
5d ago

Every time I go on Facebook there is something going on at Walmart! This is ridiculous, and I am sick of drug users and drug dealers.

