Claire Dugan 44News joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World
Seventy-two students from 10 local schools are on an unforgettable trip at Walt Disney World. It’s part of the Evansville Police Department’s Cops Connecting with Kids program. It started in 2015 when a local school decided to figure out a way to give kids a break from the...
Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival being reborn as 'BBQ and Barrels,' adding bourbon and cocktail samples
Owensboro, Kentucky officials announced Thursday that one of the city's popular events was being transformed into something new. On May 12 and May 13, the new and improved Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival will return to the city in a new form as "BBQ and Barrels." Organizers say the new twist on...
Cops Connecting With Kids takes on the Magic Kingdom
It's day three of Cops Connecting With Kids trip to Disney. 44News Reporter Claire Dugan shows us the groups latest adventures at Magic Kingdom. Claire Dugan 44News joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World. 44News Reporter Claire Dugan has been spending the week with the Evansville Police...
Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17
Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February. The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17. It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java,...
Cops Connecting with Kids wraps up Disney trip
44News Reporter Claire Dugan shows us how Cops Connecting With Kids spend their final day at Disney. Claire Dugan 44News joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World. 44News Reporter Claire Dugan has been spending the week with the Evansville Police Department during the "Cops Connecting With Kids"...
Some railroad crews in Evansville will be impacted by layoffs soon
There are some major layoffs happening in the rail-industry that will impact some Evansville employees. Railcrew Xpress says they plan to close five Indiana locations by Monday, February 20. The Evansville location along Dixie Flyer Road will be impacted by the news, leaving 23 people without a job.
Large fire breaks out at American Legion post in Gallatin County
Multiple departments were at the scene of a large fire that broke out at an American Legion post in Gallatin County, Illinois on Thursday morning. Photos shared by New Haven Legion Post 1141 show flames erupting from the post, located on Ford Street in the village of New Haven. Dispatchers...
South Grand Avenue to close for storm sewer rehab work
Evansville officials say South Grand Avenue will be closed between East Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue for work. Deig Bros Construction will work on the road from Monday through Friday for storm sewer rehab, officials say. Emergency personnel will not be able to pass through, according to officials.
Evansville restaurant donating 10% of Thursday's proceeds to Walmart shooting victim
An Evansville restaurant is raising funds Thursday for the woman who was seriously injured in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. Ghost Quesadilla West says it will donate 10% of all proceeds from the day Thursday to Amber Cook as she continues to heal following the shooting.
Owensboro Police Department hosting recruitment open house
Individuals in the Owensboro, Kentucky area who may be interested in a career in law enforcement are invited to attend an upcoming recruitment open house. The Owensboro Police Department is holding the recruitment open house event on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the police department.
Railcrew Xpress laying off 23 Evansville workers
The announcement by Railcrew Xpress will impact near one dozen Evansville workers in early February. Some railroad crews in Evansville will be impacted by layoffs soon. Railcrew Xpress announced plans to lay off nearly two dozen Evansville-based workers by Monday, February 20.
USI women fall at the wire to Tennessee State
The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team suffered another Ohio Valley Conference heartbreaker, losing to Tennessee State University 59-55. The Screaming Eagles were led on the evening by Meredith Raley's, career high 23 points. Ashlynn Brown chipped in with 12 points. The loss drops Southern Indiana's record to 9-13...
USI women get back in the win column, beating Morehead State.
University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team found their way back to the winning path on Homecoming Day at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon, beating Morehead State University 58-46. The victory improved USI's record to 10-13 overall and 4-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Saturday's win also moved USI into a tie for seventh in the OVC standings. Morehead State's record dropped to 9-14 overall and 5-7 in OVC play, good for a fifth-place tie in the OVC standings.
New dispatchers needed in Hopkins County
There's a job opportunity for individuals looking to make a positive impact in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Officials at Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch said Thursday that the organization was hiring new dispatchers. Part time and full time positions are available, for both new and lateral applicants. To get an application, just...
USI men stumble late to Tennessee State
The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team blew a 12-point second half lead, as Tennessee State edged the Screaming Eagles 80-76, Thursday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI drops to 13-11 overall and 6-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while the Tigers improve to 13-11 and 5-6 OVC. Sophomore...
Aces women fall on the road to rake
The University of Evansville women's basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Drake Bulldogs squad, falling on the road Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. Leading the way for Evansville, senior guard/forward Abby Feit notched her 77th career double-figure performances, scoring 13 points and adding six boards in 25 minutes of play. With her six rebounds, Feit moves into sole possession of second place in the Aces record book for career rebounds with 843. Off the bench, freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson tallied 11 points, hitting all five of her attempts at the free-throw line. Rounding-out UE's double-digit scorers was fifth-year guard A'Niah Griffin with 10 points on the day. Finishing with a game-high 23 points, Maggie Bair powered Drake, while Anna Miller scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Sheriff: Man kills sister with van
Sheriff: Man facing reckless homicide charge after fatally hitting sister with van in Vanderburgh Co. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says that a man is being charged with reckless homicide after hitting his sister with a van on Thursday night, and that additional charges are possible.
EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville
3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
Several lane closures planned on KY 144 in Hancock County for cross drain repairs
KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road (MP 4.90). Buck Powers Road (MP 4.9) extending to KY 1700 (MP 6.9). KY 1700 – (MP 6.8) extending to Goring Road (MP 8.5). KYTC says that each section will be open to traffic as the cross...
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
