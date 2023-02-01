The University of Evansville women's basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Drake Bulldogs squad, falling on the road Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. Leading the way for Evansville, senior guard/forward Abby Feit notched her 77th career double-figure performances, scoring 13 points and adding six boards in 25 minutes of play. With her six rebounds, Feit moves into sole possession of second place in the Aces record book for career rebounds with 843. Off the bench, freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson tallied 11 points, hitting all five of her attempts at the free-throw line. Rounding-out UE's double-digit scorers was fifth-year guard A'Niah Griffin with 10 points on the day. Finishing with a game-high 23 points, Maggie Bair powered Drake, while Anna Miller scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO