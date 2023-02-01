ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
The Windows Club

How to transfer a Minecraft World to another device

Minecraft, a Mojang Studios creation known as one of the best video games in history, allows its users to create a wide range of Worlds. However, the problem arises when users want to shift Minecraft World to another device. In this tutorial, we will discuss ways how a Minecraft World...
SVG

There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Original Xbox Games, According To Metacritic

The original Xbox launched in 2001 to incredible success. It marked Microsoft's entry into the console wars and won over a generation of fans. Though it lost to Sony's PlayStation 2 in sales (per IGN), the Xbox earned an ongoing place for its brand, followed by the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S. Further, the original Xbox gave players some fantastic titles during its run in the 2000s.
TechSpot

Valve updates Steam Big Picture mode with Steam Deck-style UI

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Valve's overhaul of Steam's Big Picture mode that adds a Steam Deck-like user interface is now complete after four months of open beta testing. The change brings a much-needed update to the mode, which hasn't received a significant refresh since way back in 2015.
SVG

The Problem With Dead Space, As Told By PC Gamers

The science fiction horror genre has exploded in the last few years, especially in 2022 when the Summer Games Fest revealed a surprising number of upcoming horror games set in space or the near future. "The Callisto Protocol," "Fort Solis," "Atomic Heart," "Aliens: The Dark Descent" — all games that were revealed practically at the same time. But "Dead Space," the iconic game that helped to spur the genre's popularity a decade ago, loomed over the rest as a new remake was also announced. Fans were excited about returning to the original game, brought back to life with modern capabilities, but not everyone is pleased with the final result.
The Windows Club

The Callisto Protocol crashing, lagging or freezing on PC

The Callisto Protocol is an excellent AAA horror game with positive reviews from gamers. It is very captivating and tries to add some nuance graphics to the horror realm. The Callisto Protocol can be played on Windows 11/10 via the Epic Games launchers or Steam. However, as per some reports, the game is crashing, lagging, and freezing. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what we should do when The Callisto Protocol is crashing, lagging, and freezing on your computer.
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Most Downloaded Android Games of All Time

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to the vast accessibility of smartphones worldwide, coupled with their unmatched portability, mobile gaming is now the most popular form of gaming, ahead of PCs and consoles.
technewstoday.com

How to Reset Oculus Quest 2

Resetting the Oculus Quest 2 can improve many functions of the headset. Whether you’re hoping to make it work better, clear some space, or remove your personal data to let someone else take control of the headset, a reset is just what you need. There’s also more than one way to do it, making it a straightforward and convenient task.
Android Authority

How to use an Xbox controller on Android devices

Mobile gaming has become a unique gaming category all its own. These days, mobile games come in all shapes and sizes, from generic, ad-laden puzzle games to fun shooters based on the classics. Many of these titles are playable with a controller, bringing a console-like experience to your smartphone. Let’s review exactly how to use your Xbox controller on Android devices and enhance your gaming experience.
Android Authority

Deal: Score 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $9.99

Save 66% on the best Xbox gaming package available. With the summer months still some way off, you might need some entertainment to get you by. Gamers are in luck, with this excellent deal on a two-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription coming to our attention. If you catch the deal in time, you can score the 60-day sub for just $9.99 ($20 off).
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.

