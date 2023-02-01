Read full article on original website
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
The Windows Club
How to transfer a Minecraft World to another device
Minecraft, a Mojang Studios creation known as one of the best video games in history, allows its users to create a wide range of Worlds. However, the problem arises when users want to shift Minecraft World to another device. In this tutorial, we will discuss ways how a Minecraft World...
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Original Xbox Games, According To Metacritic
The original Xbox launched in 2001 to incredible success. It marked Microsoft's entry into the console wars and won over a generation of fans. Though it lost to Sony's PlayStation 2 in sales (per IGN), the Xbox earned an ongoing place for its brand, followed by the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S. Further, the original Xbox gave players some fantastic titles during its run in the 2000s.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
TechSpot
Valve updates Steam Big Picture mode with Steam Deck-style UI
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Valve's overhaul of Steam's Big Picture mode that adds a Steam Deck-like user interface is now complete after four months of open beta testing. The change brings a much-needed update to the mode, which hasn't received a significant refresh since way back in 2015.
The Problem With Dead Space, As Told By PC Gamers
The science fiction horror genre has exploded in the last few years, especially in 2022 when the Summer Games Fest revealed a surprising number of upcoming horror games set in space or the near future. "The Callisto Protocol," "Fort Solis," "Atomic Heart," "Aliens: The Dark Descent" — all games that were revealed practically at the same time. But "Dead Space," the iconic game that helped to spur the genre's popularity a decade ago, loomed over the rest as a new remake was also announced. Fans were excited about returning to the original game, brought back to life with modern capabilities, but not everyone is pleased with the final result.
The Windows Club
The Callisto Protocol crashing, lagging or freezing on PC
The Callisto Protocol is an excellent AAA horror game with positive reviews from gamers. It is very captivating and tries to add some nuance graphics to the horror realm. The Callisto Protocol can be played on Windows 11/10 via the Epic Games launchers or Steam. However, as per some reports, the game is crashing, lagging, and freezing. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what we should do when The Callisto Protocol is crashing, lagging, and freezing on your computer.
makeuseof.com
The Top 10 Most Downloaded Android Games of All Time
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to the vast accessibility of smartphones worldwide, coupled with their unmatched portability, mobile gaming is now the most popular form of gaming, ahead of PCs and consoles.
The top Oculus Quest 2 games to play in 2023
From intense shooters and new spins on classics to vigorous workout experiences, here are the best Oculus Quest 2 games to play right now.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Oculus Quest 2
Resetting the Oculus Quest 2 can improve many functions of the headset. Whether you’re hoping to make it work better, clear some space, or remove your personal data to let someone else take control of the headset, a reset is just what you need. There’s also more than one way to do it, making it a straightforward and convenient task.
Android Authority
How to use an Xbox controller on Android devices
Mobile gaming has become a unique gaming category all its own. These days, mobile games come in all shapes and sizes, from generic, ad-laden puzzle games to fun shooters based on the classics. Many of these titles are playable with a controller, bringing a console-like experience to your smartphone. Let’s review exactly how to use your Xbox controller on Android devices and enhance your gaming experience.
Most-popular gaming console in SC is different than the tops in the U.S., Google data shows
The Nintendo Switch was found to be the most popular gaming console in the nation; however, this wasn’t the favorite in South Carolina.
Android Authority
Deal: Score 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $9.99
Save 66% on the best Xbox gaming package available. With the summer months still some way off, you might need some entertainment to get you by. Gamers are in luck, with this excellent deal on a two-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription coming to our attention. If you catch the deal in time, you can score the 60-day sub for just $9.99 ($20 off).
Zuckerberg says Meta Quest 3 will get Quest Pro’s key tech feature
In Meta's recent earnings call, CEO, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that the Meta Quest 3 will get both virtual reality and augmented reality (Meta Reality) that is seen in the more premium Meta Quest Pro headset.
Ubisoft's launcher broke Steam games on Linux and Steam Deck
Ah yes, a third-party launcher making everyone's lives much better as usual.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
Check out this modder's doomed quest to turn a Nintendo Switch into a Steam Deck
Any practical benefits? Unclear. Is it really cool and funny to try? Absolutely.
