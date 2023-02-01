Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Which Louisiana representative sits on House oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
KTBS
A surprising burst of US hiring in January: 517,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation's worst inflation bout in four decades. The job market hasn't been cooperating. Consider what happened in January: The government said Friday that employers...
Comments / 0