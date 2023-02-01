ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

wgxa.tv

Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?

MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Police in Gray looking for men wanted in crimes across Georgia

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Gray are looking for two people they say broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood Wednesday morning. They say the suspects stole several items out of the vehicles, including a gun. Police believe the suspects are from Albany, Georgia, and are suspects in...
GRAY, GA
WALB 10

Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Items from, including from law enforcement, were stolen on Tuesday, according to the Rochelle Police Department (RPD). Police say that out of 13 vehicles that were broken into:. 4 bags from police vehicles were stolen. 1 vehicle was stolen. 9 guns were stolen. Several purses and...
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance

MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
MACON, GA

