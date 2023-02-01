Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Perry citizens say PTV approval adds to parking problem in downtown
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- You may do a double take in Perry as golf carts can now take to the streets. That's thanks to a new law passed by the city council allowing recreational vehicles to travel through town. The overall reaction has been good--but there are still some concerns.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?
MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
Actors remind Macon of Rosa Parks' legacy in Re-enactment performance downtown
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, actors reminded Macon of the namesake behind Rosa Parks Square in downtown on what would have been the civil rights icon's 110th birthday. They took the audience back to December 1, 1955 in Montgomery Alabama, recreating the iconic moment when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.
41nbc.com
Police in Gray looking for men wanted in crimes across Georgia
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Gray are looking for two people they say broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood Wednesday morning. They say the suspects stole several items out of the vehicles, including a gun. Police believe the suspects are from Albany, Georgia, and are suspects in...
WMAZ
'It's rewarding': Warner Robins Fire Department looking to hire firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In 2022, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to nearly 8,000 calls. With the population growing, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they expect to answer 1,000 more this year. They're looking for more firefighters to help answer the calls. The nationwide shortage is...
They Make That Here?: Macon company known all over the world for making airline and bike parts
MACON, Ga. — Brian Thomson has childhood pictures of him posing in front of industrial machines as a kid. "But I grew up in the shop," he said with an easy smile. Brian took over the company his dad started in 1981, L.H. Thomson. "I believe we make 150...
WALB 10
Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County
ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Items from, including from law enforcement, were stolen on Tuesday, according to the Rochelle Police Department (RPD). Police say that out of 13 vehicles that were broken into:. 4 bags from police vehicles were stolen. 1 vehicle was stolen. 9 guns were stolen. Several purses and...
wgxa.tv
Gray Police looking for suspects involved in series of vehicle break-ins and thefts
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gray Police are investigating several vehicles that were broken into. Officers reported that in the early morning hours of February 1st several vehicles were broken into. Officers said valuables and a firearm were taken out the the vehicles, and some of the vehicles were damaged due...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Ga. detectives follow trail of blood to catch burglar 5 years after the crime
Deputies noticed blood stains leading into the women’s bathroom and followed the trail.
travellens.co
20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA
The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance
MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
Comments / 0