ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Predictions for the Falcons offseason

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers should call this team right now for LB help

White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He was drafted just five picks before the Steelers selected LB Devin Bush at 10th overall. However, their careers have been night and day. White has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings

It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy