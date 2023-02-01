Read full article on original website
Related
knewsradio.com
Utilities Credits Coming Early
Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
proclaimerscv.com
With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%
With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
ksro.com
California Ending Covid Vaccine Mandate for Kids at End of February
California is ending the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for kids. According to EdSource, a nonprofit education reporting organization, when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends on February 28th, so does the plan to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for children. The mandate was expected to begin as early as July 1st. The California Department of Public Health says if anything changes regarding K-12 immunizations, it will be addressed through the legislative process.
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
sanjoseinside.com
CA Pandemic Emergency Officially Ends Feb. 28
President Biden this week announced plans to end the nation’s Covid public health emergency in May, signaling that the pandemic has moved into a less dire phase. California’s version is set to end even sooner. The state’s coronavirus emergency declaration will expire on Feb. 28, almost three years...
WebMD
California Drops School Vaccination Requirements
Feb. 4, 2023 – California will no longer require schoolchildren to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes. Public health officials said the move aligns school policies with the forthcoming end of the federal public health emergency in May, the Los Angeles Times reported. In October 2021, California...
Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 10 days
California taxpayers may get some extra cash within the next couple of weeks thanks to the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund.
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Tech Department’s IT Goods Purchases in January
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s technology department made 31 purchases of IT goods in January and spent nearly $6 million on...
Millions of Americans may see up to $121 energy credits – see the exact utility companies offering the cash
A BI-ANNUAL energy credit could come early this year for millions of Californians. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has ordered utility companies in the state to apply the Climate Credit to customers' bills earlier than usual. California requires companies that have a large carbon footprint to purchase carbon pollution...
Americans to get climate credit of up to $121 - check your energy bill
California residents could see the Climate Credit applied to their bill earlier than usual this year. Utility companies in the state were ordered by The Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to apply up to $121 to their customers bills. (source)
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
sandiegofoodbank.org
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending
Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
Government Technology
Governor Names Innovation Office Leader
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Gov. Gavin Newsom has named a leader at a new state office dedicated to improving services through technology...
Government Technology
Without a Recent Earthquake, Efforts at Mitigation Fade
The last big California earthquake was Northridge that let loose in January 1994. Now, almost 30 years since, people have short memories. See these two items below, courtesy of Eric Reis, Safehub:. During 2022, a diverse coalition of more than 40 businesses, associations, nonprofits and government agencies supported Assembly Bill...
Climate Credit could arrive early to help Californians with utility bills
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday could make a decision that may bring some relief to Californians struggling to pay their utility bills.
Californians soon to see credits on their utility bills
The California Public Utilities Commission is sending out the twice-yearly climate credit early in response to the high cost of natural gas.
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
Comments / 0