ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
knewsradio.com

Utilities Credits Coming Early

Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%

With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
CBS San Francisco

Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Ending Covid Vaccine Mandate for Kids at End of February

California is ending the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for kids. According to EdSource, a nonprofit education reporting organization, when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends on February 28th, so does the plan to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for children. The mandate was expected to begin as early as July 1st. The California Department of Public Health says if anything changes regarding K-12 immunizations, it will be addressed through the legislative process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

CA Pandemic Emergency Officially Ends Feb. 28

President Biden this week announced plans to end the nation’s Covid public health emergency in May, signaling that the pandemic has moved into a less dire phase. California’s version is set to end even sooner. The state’s coronavirus emergency declaration will expire on Feb. 28, almost three years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

California Drops School Vaccination Requirements

Feb. 4, 2023 – California will no longer require schoolchildren to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes. Public health officials said the move aligns school policies with the forthcoming end of the federal public health emergency in May, the Los Angeles Times reported. In October 2021, California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Governor Names Innovation Office Leader

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Gov. Gavin Newsom has named a leader at a new state office dedicated to improving services through technology...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Without a Recent Earthquake, Efforts at Mitigation Fade

The last big California earthquake was Northridge that let loose in January 1994. Now, almost 30 years since, people have short memories. See these two items below, courtesy of Eric Reis, Safehub:. During 2022, a diverse coalition of more than 40 businesses, associations, nonprofits and government agencies supported Assembly Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy