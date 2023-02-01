ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

Mays Landing man to stay jailed after parole officer found guns in home

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qlz9l_0kZV1FMi00

A Mays Landing man who was on parole for an armed robbery will stayed jailed after his parole officer found guns in the house while doing a routine check.

Jullius Bechard, now 27, had been released from prison about seven months when his parole officer allegedly noticed a gun in the home Nov. 9, 2020, according to the charges.

A further search found another gun loaded under Bechard’s pillow along with drugs in the home, according to the charges.

He was sent back to prison on the violation, until he was again set to be paroled last month.

That’s when the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office moved to have him detained on the new guns and drugs charges.

The parole board conducted “a risk evaluation and deemed him appropriate for release,” defense attorney Yvonne Maher told the judge.

Bechard was set with a Jan. 20 release date, GPS monitoring and had a job and a place to stay in Atco, she said.

But the state didn’t agree with parole’s determination.

“Not being anywhere near firearms was a very specific condition of his parole, and clearly that did not prevent him from being in possession of firearms and (drugs),” Deputy Attorney General Evgeniya Sitnikova said.

She pointed out that Bechard has already been indicted on four of the 12 original charges in that case.

He also has gun possession charges dating to when he was a juvenile, according to information shared during his detention hearing Wednesday.

“There’s a theme that goes through,” Judge Patricia Wild said. “He has a theme of illegally possessing firearms

interrupted only by length terms of incarceration in prison.”

Wild ordered him held and questioned the decision by parole.

“It absolutely shocks me that the parole system would indicate that a person who was found with guns and (drugs) would be suitable for parole,” she said. “They have a whole different standard of community security than this court does. … Their decision to put him back on the streets carries absolutely no weight with this court.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Fight In Winslow Township

A fight led to the arrest of a 25-year-old South Jersey man on weapons charges, authorities said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Winslow Township Police Department's Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit were dispatched to Dunham Loop in the Berlin section of Winslow Township for reports of an altercation with shots fired.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Times Leader

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
GRANTS PASS, OR
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
9K+
Followers
797
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy