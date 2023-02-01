ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Brush fire erupts in Cape Coral after lawn mower strikes piece of metal near LCEC substation

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381e7Q_0kZUycuG00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fire crews have been battling a brush fire that has reached approximately 20 acres near the intersection of El Dorado Blvd. and Southwest 4th Street.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the fire started after a lawn mower struck a piece of metal near an LCEC substation. This caused a spark that ignited the dry brush nearby.

CCFD crews are working to contain the fire alongside the Florida Forest Service (FFS), Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, Tice Fire & Rescue District, Fort Myers Shores Fire Department, North Fort Myers Fire Control District, and Bayshore Fire Rescue.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Estero plant nursery hopes to return native plants to a post-Ian environment

ESTERO, Fla. — The River Oaks Preserve, a 10-acre wood tucked away near the village of Estero, was going to be the future of Florida’s native plants. “You’re gonna see wading birds coming in that are going to eat those fish,” Marlene Rodak of the Florida Native Plant Society told NBC2 in July 2022. “You’re gonna just see a great little ecosystem going on there.”
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers. Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lowdermilk Park reopening with limited amenities

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:8c35a7fcfc3a01aa85967dea Player Element ID: 6319718710112. Friday afternoon brings a major milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery: Lowdermilk Park in Naples is reopening. The beachfront hotspot was left unrecognizable after the...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Animal bones discovered in Goodland

UPDATE: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the bones discovered at the Walker’s Marina are, in fact, not human remains. Further DNA testing needs to be done in order to determine what animal they may have come from. ORIGINAL STORY: GOODLAND, Fla. — NBC2 is monitoring an ongoing...
GOODLAND, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Dog rescued from river in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A dog is safe and sound after a re-bark-able rescue in Cape Coral. In body-cam footage captured by Cape Coral Police, you can see officers, along with firefighters, lure a dog from the river along Dolphin Drive. Cape police say the dog was treading water,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy