Hyperallergic
Pedro Reyes Explores Disarmament in DIRECT ACTION at SITE Santa Fe
Pedro Reyes has been celebrated for his large-scale, interactive sculptural projects that propose playful solutions to social problems. In his words, “Sculpture is about changing the shape of a material, and in social sculpture, the materials are the ideas and relationships of a community. The show is called DIRECT ACTION because it is a participatory process.”
Telescope donated to UNM-Taos
It's about 36 inches in diameter and stands 12.5 feet tall, which is much bigger than the largest telescope the university has.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Santa Fe in 2023 (Best Areas & Places)
First things first, you need to decide where to stay in Santa Fe before you book your upcoming trip to this New Mexico town. Santa Fe is one of the most visited destinations in New Mexico and its bounty of art galleries, history, and Indigenous culture invites even the most intrepid traveler to the “land of enchantment.”
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Rejects Richards Road Land Deal
The Santa Fe Governing Body has rejected a deal with the state to purchase land for an extension of Richards Road. The city voted Monday night in a special meeting to terminate the agreement to purchase 23 acres owned by the Department of Game and Fish. The value of the...
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
yaleclimateconnections.org
A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water
The largest wildfire in New Mexico’s state history burned over 300,000 acres in the summer of 2022 and came within a mile of the town of Las Vegas. The flames ultimately spared the town of 13,000, but months later, ash and soot left by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire fouled drinking water there when monsoon rains blanketed the region, paradoxically slamming Las Vegas with both flooding and a municipal water shortage.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Grant County Day shows rural power in numbers, organization
The biggest successes of Grant County Day — this and every year — are giving a voice in New Mexico’s capital to people who otherwise can have difficulty being heard and showing how Grant County works together, several of those involved said at the conclusion of this year’s effort Wednesday.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New Mexico
Taos is a tiny town in northern New Mexico that’s home to fewer than 7,000 people, many of them artists and creative souls inspired by the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains. If you find yourself in this historic town, be sure to swing by Doc Martin’s, one small-town restaurant in New Mexico that’s serving up some of the best Southwestern meals in the state.
Rio Grande Sun
'Dangerous' Uranium Levels Contaminate Santa Cruz Drinking Water
Dangerous levels of uranium are contaminating Santa Cruz’s drinking water, despite a new water system paid for with $1.6 in taxpayer funds, the Rio Grande SUN has learned. Santa Cruz’s drinking water contained between 35 and 38 micrograms per liter of uranium throughout 2020, 2021 and 2022, significantly higher than the legal limit of 30 mpl set by the federal government, according to data from the New Mexico Environment Department. The most recent sampling, from July 2022, revealed a uranium level of 36 mpl in residents’ drinking water — a level experts say poses a serious health risk.
KOAT 7
State workers rally against state's return-to-office order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In New Mexico Is Also The Most Delicious
When a restaurant has reached a centenarian status, it’s worth a road trip from any corner of the state. One of the oldest restaurants in New Mexico is El Farol, a favorite eatery in Sante Fe that’s known for tasty tapas, an incredible cocktail menu, and live performances that make dining here a memorable experience.
