Missouri State

Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
People

'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
AVA, MO
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Motley Fool

Double Your SNAP Benefits in 27 States With This Program

Get two for the price of one on fruits and vegetables with your food benefits. The Double Up Food Bucks plan matches every dollar SNAP recipients spend on fruit and vegetables. It's essentially two-for-one on all produce at certain farmers markets and stores. Double Up Food Bucks operates in 27...
COLORADO STATE

