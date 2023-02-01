ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Daily South

The Best State Parks in Alabama for an Adventure-Packed Getaway

Alabama has some of the best state parks in the South. They’re fun to explore in any season, and each has its own particular draws, from hiking trails and caves to waterfalls and rock formations. Whether you'd like to fish, boulder, or just take in some picturesque scenery, you can do it here. If camping is the name of the game, you can make reservations using an online tool at alapark.com. Also, you can find resort-park amenities at Cheaha State Park, DeSoto State Park, Gulf State Park, Joe Wheeler State Park, Lake Guntersville State Park, and Lakepoint State Park. There are lists of all Alabama’s parks, as well as hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails with interactive maps, available online.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

5 Alabama state symbols you might not know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for? WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know: State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. […]
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama

When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
vinepair.com

An Ode to Snake Handler, Good People, and the Advocates Who Brought Stronger Beer to Alabama

Anybody who’s ever spent time in a bar in Birmingham, Ala., knows the name Snake Handler. As one of its most requested beers since its founding 15 years ago, Good People Brewing Company’s double IPA is frequently referred to as “dangerously drinkable.” At a hefty 10 percent ABV, it goes down more like caramel than its heavy hop (and alcohol) content would suggest, and stands bold in its traditional roots among the influx of endless hazy, juicy IPAs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

38 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Feb. 3-5

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 38 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Martha Hiden at 205-567-6100 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average

(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Alabama’s Highest Mountain Will Take Your Breath Away

According to Alabama State Parks, it's the highest mountain in the state of Alabama. It's located in the eastern part of Alabama in the Talladega National Forest, and is the highest point in the state. With an elevation of 2,407 feet above sea level, it provides scenic views of the surrounding area and serves as a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? More News from WRBL Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. […]
