CDC Warns of Dangerous Infection Risk With EzriCare Eye Drops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is eye-balling this artificial tear brand closely. The CDC has urged several doctors and patients to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it has been linked to 50 bacteria-resistant infections and one death in 11 states, according to a report. Most of the people infected said they used artificial tears, with EzriCare being the most reported brand. EzriCare drops are preservative-free and don’t have any ingredients that prevent bacterial infections from occurring. “CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete,” said the report. The CDC tested open bottles of EzriCare...

3 DAYS AGO