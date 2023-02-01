ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Warns of Dangerous Infection Risk With EzriCare Eye Drops

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 3 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials are investigating whether a specific brand of over-the-counter eye drops are behind one death and dozens of bacterial infections in several states.

New York Post

CDC warns against eye drops linked to 1 death, 50 infections in 11 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is eye-balling this artificial tear brand closely. The CDC has urged several doctors and patients to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it has been linked to 50 bacteria-resistant infections and one death in 11 states, according to a report. Most of the people infected said they used artificial tears, with EzriCare being the most reported brand. EzriCare drops are preservative-free and don’t have any ingredients that prevent bacterial infections from occurring. “CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete,” said the report. The CDC tested open bottles of EzriCare...
