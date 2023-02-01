ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release

A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
KINSTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2

Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City. Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead...
BEAUFORT, NC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport

Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WITN

Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed in a crash in Jacksonville last Thursday. The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after responding around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Rudolf Batts was driving south in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
OAK ISLAND, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept

Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
WILMINGTON, NC

