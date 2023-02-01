Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
Every basket counts: Fairmont stuns East Bladen in OT thriller
FAIRMONT — On a night that Xavier Johnson hit seven 3-pointers, the Fairmont boys basketball team needed every one. It neede
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
WECT
RAW VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast (Source: Rob Carothers)
Wear Red Day: How you can check on your heart health and prevent disease. Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday.
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
neusenews.com
Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release
A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
foxwilmington.com
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City. Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
WECT
Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.
foxwilmington.com
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
WITN
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed in a crash in Jacksonville last Thursday. The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after responding around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Rudolf Batts was driving south in...
wpde.com
What we know about missing NMB duck hunter 1 week after search began
WPDE — It has been one week since a duck hunter, Tyler Doyle, went missing off the Little River coast and the search is still ongoing. On Wednesday, the SC Dept. of Natural Resources said the search had moved into North Carolina. SCDNR Public Information Officer Greg Lucas at...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
YAHOO!
Wilmington insurance agent arrested on drug charges
Editor's Note: The charges in this case were later dismissed. Please see this story for additional details. This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington insurance agent arrested on drug charges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept
Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
