Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.

