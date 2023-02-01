ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Evidence for Efficacy of Antidepressants for Pain Is Limited

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Evidence for the efficacy of antidepressants for pain is limited and often inconclusive, according to research published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ. Giovanni E. Ferreira, Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues conducted an overview of systematic reviews comparing any antidepressant...
Fairfield Sun Times

Could Vitamin D Help Ward Off Suicide?

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide. In a study of more than 1 million U.S. veterans, researchers found that those prescribed vitamin D...
Fairfield Sun Times

Pregnancy-Related Deaths Rose in 2020

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy-associated deaths increased in the United States in 2020, according to a research letter published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Claire E. Margerison, Ph.D., from Michigan State University in East Lansing, and colleagues examined changes in pregnancy-associated mortality from drugs, homicide,...
Fairfield Sun Times

2016 to 2021 Saw Decline in Percentage of Pregnant Women Smoking

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was a decline in the percentage of mothers who smoked cigarettes during pregnancy, with declines seen across all maternal age groups and across all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy