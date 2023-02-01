Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide: New law would protect vulnerable, disabled and elderly
Anita Cameron rushed to her mother’s bedside in Washington, coming from Colorado to be with her. The doctor said her mother’s body was shutting down, after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Maybe she had a few days left. Cameron said the doctor offered medication that would hasten her mother’s death.
Fairfield Sun Times
Evidence for Efficacy of Antidepressants for Pain Is Limited
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Evidence for the efficacy of antidepressants for pain is limited and often inconclusive, according to research published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ. Giovanni E. Ferreira, Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues conducted an overview of systematic reviews comparing any antidepressant...
Fairfield Sun Times
Could Vitamin D Help Ward Off Suicide?
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide. In a study of more than 1 million U.S. veterans, researchers found that those prescribed vitamin D...
Fairfield Sun Times
Pregnancy-Related Deaths Rose in 2020
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy-associated deaths increased in the United States in 2020, according to a research letter published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Claire E. Margerison, Ph.D., from Michigan State University in East Lansing, and colleagues examined changes in pregnancy-associated mortality from drugs, homicide,...
Fairfield Sun Times
2016 to 2021 Saw Decline in Percentage of Pregnant Women Smoking
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was a decline in the percentage of mothers who smoked cigarettes during pregnancy, with declines seen across all maternal age groups and across all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.
Comments / 0