AI Algorithm Predicts Headache Surgical Outcomes From Pain Patterns
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can correlate pain patterns drawn by patients with headache surgical outcome, according to a study published in the February issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Christian Chartier, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues trained a...
4CMenB Vaccination Effective Against Invasive Meningococcal Disease in Children Under 5
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Complete vaccination with the four-component, protein-based meningococcal serogroup B vaccine (4CMenB) is effective for preventing invasive meningococcal disease in children younger than 5 years, according to a study published in the Feb. 2 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Jesús Castilla,...
Risk for Ischemic Heart Disease Increased With Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with adverse pregnancy outcomes have an increased long-term risk for ischemic heart disease, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ. Casey Crump, M.D., Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and...
Evidence for Efficacy of Antidepressants for Pain Is Limited
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Evidence for the efficacy of antidepressants for pain is limited and often inconclusive, according to research published online Feb. 1 in The BMJ. Giovanni E. Ferreira, Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues conducted an overview of systematic reviews comparing any antidepressant...
Could Vitamin D Help Ward Off Suicide?
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide. In a study of more than 1 million U.S. veterans, researchers found that those prescribed vitamin D...
Pregnancy-Related Deaths Rose in 2020
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy-associated deaths increased in the United States in 2020, according to a research letter published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Claire E. Margerison, Ph.D., from Michigan State University in East Lansing, and colleagues examined changes in pregnancy-associated mortality from drugs, homicide,...
2016 to 2021 Saw Decline in Percentage of Pregnant Women Smoking
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was a decline in the percentage of mothers who smoked cigarettes during pregnancy, with declines seen across all maternal age groups and across all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.
