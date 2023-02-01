FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was a decline in the percentage of mothers who smoked cigarettes during pregnancy, with declines seen across all maternal age groups and across all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO