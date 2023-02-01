Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
WebMD
What I Would Say to Someone Just Diagnosed with Schizophrenia
Being given a diagnosis of schizophrenia is a hard pill to swallow. I know firsthand how scary it is to be told that you have this disease. I was angry and mortified when the ward psychiatrist diagnosed me, but due to my symptoms, I didn’t believe that anything was wrong. I had no clue what schizophrenia was or what it meant to be diagnosed with this disorder. It didn’t help that I was not given any information or comfort during this interaction and the psychiatrist led me to believe that my prognosis would be quite grim.
Medical News Today
Is there a link between bipolar disorder and lying?
Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that involves a manic episode. Some people may also experience a major depressive episode. In addition, a person with bipolar disorder may display other unusual behaviors. People with bipolar disorder and their loved ones sometimes report that they are accused of lying, exaggerating, or...
psychologytoday.com
Depression Can Be the Tip of an Iceberg
Many people have depression symptoms at some point in their life, but that does not mean they are experiencing a major depressive episode. Not all people who experience depression have major depressive disorder. Depression is often the tip of the iceberg; the specific contributing factors of illness can help to...
psychologytoday.com
Are “Psychosomatic” Illnesses a Thing of the Past?
It's tempting to separate the brain and the body when thinking about disease. This separation is often artificial and leaves patients feeling misunderstood. Just because we don't understand an illness, doesn't mean it's "all in our head." In a recent commentary in the Lancet, Chloe Saunders and colleagues made a...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Nothing helped my depression. Then I joined a ketamine study
When I was little, my six siblings, my parents and I shared a brick house on a wooded street in the middle of the country and, in many ways, our lives were pleasant and uncomplicated. I played outside until the street lights came on, and Mom served dinner every night on our big round table with a lazy Susan in the middle.In other ways, my life was not idyllic. One night, when my family gathered to pray the rosary before bed, one of my brothers started giggling and soon all three were laughing out of control. My dad whipped off...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?
I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
New study reveals people with autism are more sensitive to pain
BOSTON - For many years, it was assumed that people with autism were less sensitive to pain, but a new study finds the opposite is true. Experts would often point to the tendency of many people with autism to inflict harm on themselves as evidence that they were indifferent to pain. But in this study, researchers in Israel examined the pain thresholds of 52 adults with high-functioning autism and found that people with autism were not only hypersensitive to pain but were also less capable of suppressing pain. In fact, self-harm behaviors may be an attempt to dull pain with pain. The scientists say this is important information for people who care for this population to understand.
BBC
Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal
A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
Healthline
Your Guide to Xanax Withdrawal Symptoms and Treatment Options
Xanax withdrawal can have serious side effects if not managed correctly. But a doctor can help you design a tapering schedule if you need to stop taking the medication. Xanax is a prescription medication that’s used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. It belongs to a class of medications called benzodiazepines. The generic form of Xanax is called alprazolam.
